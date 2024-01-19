The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Money Business Work

Walmart raises starting pay, redesigns bonuses for store managers

The moves come as the nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer aims to hand onto managers and show hourly workers there’s a path for upward mobility.

By  Anne D’Innocenzio | AP
   
SHARE Walmart raises starting pay, redesigns bonuses for store managers
Customers enter a Walmart store in San Leandro, California.

Customers enter a Walmart store in San Leandro, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

We break down complex business news to help you understand how money moves in Chicago and how it affects you.

Walmart is raising the starting base pay for store managers and redesigning its bonus plan to put more emphasis on profits for these leaders.

The moves will be effective Feb. 1. They come as the nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer aims to retain managers and make clear to hourly workers that there’s a path for upward mobility in a highly competitive labor market.

Roughly 75% of its store management started out as hourly workers, according to Walmart.

Company officials said that the store managers’ new starting annual base wage ranges will be $90,000 to $170,000. Previously, the range was $65,000 to $170,000. That means that the average base pay for store leaders will rise to $128,000 from $117,000, according to Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations for Walmart’s U.S. division.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, which has more than 4,700 stores in the United States, is also redesigning its store manager bonus program, which previously placed a bigger emphasis on sales over profits.

With the new plan, profits will play a bigger role in calculating manager’s annual bonus. If the manager hits all targets, the bonus could double the leader’s base salary, according to Clark, who started out as an hourly worker. Previously, it was up to one and half times the manager’s base salary.

“We’re trying to create opportunities where they can continue to aspire,” Clark said of hourly workers.

Walmart also said that average wages for hourly workers would exceed $18, up from $17.50. The increase is due to introducing some higher-paying hourly roles in its Auto Care Centers last year, among other changes, the company said.

Walmart announced in January 2023 that U.S. workers would get pay raises the following month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour. Starting wages previously ranged between $12 and $18 an hour, depending on location.

Next Up In Business
NorthShore health system agrees to pay $55M, settling class-action lawsuit
Baby boomers aging in place dominate Chicago’s housing market
Millions of safety kits to prevent furniture tip-overs are now being recalled
Executive sweet? Mars Snacking unveils new ‘global chocolate innovation’ hub next to corporate HQ in Goose Island
Car insurance rates went up again for Illinois drivers last year, analysis shows
White Sox in ‘serious’ talks to build stadium in South Loop’s ‘The 78’
The Latest
A woman removes debris from the iconic Chicago rat hole in Roscoe Village on Jan. 19, 2024.
Roscoe Village
‘Chicago rat hole’ mysteriously filled in, then restored by neighbors — ‘Chicago takes care of its own’
Reports that the viral landmark had been filled with a plasterlike substance circulated on social media Friday morning, as well as stories of those working to return the creature’s imprint to its original glory.
By Violet Miller
 
An exterior of St. Odilo School located at 6617 23rd St. in Berwyn.
Education
Two west suburban Catholic schools to close in June
St. Frances of Rome School in Cicero and St. Odilo School in Berwyn will shut down at the end of the school year.
By Isabel Funk
 
Then-Chicago police Supt. David Brown speaks at the opening of the Public Safety Training Center, the city’s new police academy, at 701 N. Kilbourn Ave. in Humboldt Park on Jan. 25, 2023.
The Watchdogs
Firm tied to former Chicago top cop David Brown back at police academy after being dumped over cost
Interim police Supt. Fred Waller ordered that ties with Professional Law Enforcement Training be cut, but PLET was brought back late last year.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 
Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
City Hall
Even after Burke conviction, some on City Council still resist banning outside income
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly noted an outright ban would force his colleague, Ald. Anthony Napolitano, to stop coaching a youth hockey league, for which Napolitano is paid a stipend of roughly $6,500 a year.
By Fran Spielman
 
El cuerpo de Brittany Battaglia fue descubierto en el interior de un apartamento de Logan Square el verano pasado, según la fiscalía del Condado de Cook. | Cortesía
Crime
Charges against boyfriend upgraded to murder in stabbing death of woman in Logan Square last summer
Genesis Silva was to go on trial next week, accused of concealing the death of his girlfriend Brittany Battaglia, who was repeatedly stabbed and nearly decapitated.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 