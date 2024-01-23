Horoscope for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Steer clear of confrontations with authority figures, bosses, parents and the police. They won’t be pretty. However, if you can manage to do this, you might enjoy fun times at home either by entertaining yourself or entertaining others. Feel-good vibes are possible! (As they almost always are.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have a choice: You can waste time in silly arguments about the day of the week with siblings, relatives and neighbors, or you can let your power of positive thinking spread into an optimism that ultimately attracts money, gifts and goodies. (That’s a no-brainer.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Money squabbles are likely. Or possibly, disagreements about your possessions and who owns what. (People should understand that you like two of everything.) If you can sidestep these arguments, there are definitely ways to improve your earnings and your wealth. Ka-ching!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with Mercury and fiery Mars, which indicates disagreements with partners and close friends. However, there’s more. Lucky Jupiter is also in the picture, offering rich rewards to schmoozing with friends and members of organizations. What’s it going to be?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you are best served by keeping a low profile and not getting caught up in arguments related to your job, your health or something to do with a pet. In fact, you might be a bit tired. Take a nap, if you can. Despite your differences with others, you still look successful to your fan base.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Irritable exchanges with your kids, a romantic partner or sports colleagues are likely today. In fact, these are probably unavoidable. Fortunately, support and optimism from another area, perhaps a group or someone from afar, will lift your spirits. Go with what works. It’s a matter of survival.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People notice you, which is why you might want to avoid public arguments in elevators or hissing, whispered exchanges with family members. It never looks good. Instead, look for ways to get financial and practical support from others, because this is possible today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Avoid daily squabbles with others that are probably based on irritability or unhappy feelings. Issues about politics, religion and race are touchy. Instead, turn to the support of close friends and partners who have your back because they will make you feel good!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Arguments about inheritances, earnings, belongings and shared property might be a challenge today. Who needs this? Not you. On the upside, if you focus on your health, your work and your pet, you will feel uplifted, encouraged and rewarded. (Not a tough choice.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you are best served if you cooperate with others because the moon is opposite your sign (as it is for 2 1/2 days every month). With Mercury and Mars in your sign, you’re ready to defend yourself! Meanwhile, entertaining diversions with kids and groups will make you feel good.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid arguments about your pet or your work because this will be draining. You have a choice today: You can get caught up in silly disputes or enjoy entertaining at home; and possibly, explore profitable real estate opportunities. What’s it going to be? (Decisions, decisions.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents need to be patient with their kids today to avoid arguments. Likewise, romantic partners need to be patient with each other for the sake of the relationship and their own sanity. Set aside petty squabbles. Instead, enthusiastic exchanges with neighbors, relatives and daily contacts will be fun and positive.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Fighter pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (1951) shares your birthday. You are mentally alert, inquisitive and you follow your own path. You won’t obey bad orders because you think for yourself. Exciting changes will bring you increased personal freedom this year. Seek out new opportunities. Travel. Let go of whatever impedes your progress and growth.

