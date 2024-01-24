Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 4:30 p.m. After that, the moon moves from cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Relations with family members will be mutually sympathetic. You will listen with genuine empathy to others, and hopefully, they will reciprocate by listening to you as well. You might help a parent. Alternatively, you might cocoon at home and savor your privacy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Don’t be down on yourself if you “waste” a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in a world of fantasy. On the upside, your imagination is heightened, which might promote your ability in creative projects, writing or visualizing things. “Once upon a time. ...”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you’re thinking about spending money on pretty things for yourself and others, think twice. For starters, check out the restrictions of the moon alert. However, beyond those restrictions is the fact that you are tempted to go overboard buying fanciful, luxurious items. Stay grounded.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with Neptune, which is why you might spend considerable time daydreaming and not getting a lot done. Actually, day dreams can be refreshing to the spirit. We all need to have these little moments of withdrawal now and then. Relax.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you. However, you might plan a future escape like thinking about how to travel somewhere or do something different. You might also want to help someone who is less fortunate, especially someone who is far away and suffering.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be more active in a charitable group today in discussions about how to help people who are in need. You might also use this same influence to explore the arts and express your own creative energy and talents.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because you are high visibility today, you might want to pick and choose your words more carefully because it’s possible that others might see you as a meme or a caricature of who you are. It’s as if they’re looking at you with Vaseline on their lens. Tread carefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you want to “get away from all this.” This is why many of you are making travel plans or doing something different in little ways to escape your daily routine. Indulge this desire! Visit new stores, shops and parks and talk to new people. Do something different!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In discussions about shared property, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with someone else, be careful. Don’t give away the farm. Generosity is a wonderful thing; however, it’s important to remember your own self interests.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In discussions with partners, spouses and close friends today, you will feel sympathetic to what they’re dealing with because it’s easy for you to walk a mile in someone else’s wedgies. If you can help this person, you will — with practical or financial help, or a sympathetic ear to hear them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you feel sympathetic to a pet or an animal that needs to be rescued. These same feelings of sympathy might also apply to your relations with coworkers. If dealing with medical information about your own health, be smart and double check details.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful, creative day! Grab every opportunity to express your talents because we are verbs not nouns. Enjoy a mini vacation or get away on an exciting escape. You will also feel tenderhearted toward children, especially if they need your help.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, rapper, singer, actor Daveed Diggs (1982) shares your birthday. You appear cool and restrained on the outside; but inside, you are passionately fierce. People admire you because you have a larger-than-life glamor. This is a year of service for you — service to family and country. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be a resource for others.

