The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Other Views Abortion Commentary

First Roe was overturned. Now contraception is on the line.

Extremists want to control women’s bodies, but the way to fight back for reproductive rights is at the ballot box, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky writes.

By  U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky
   
SHARE First Roe was overturned. Now contraception is on the line.
A young girl holds a sign that reads “My body, my choice” in front of a crowd of pro-choice demonstrators in Bronzeville on July 4, 2022

A young girl holds a sign that reads “My body, my choice” at a pro-choice demonstration in Bronzeville on July 4, 2022. Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, 2022.

Elizabeth Rymut/For the Sun-Times

Across the nation, we’ve seen an overwhelming rebuke of extremists attempting to take away reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy. From local to federal elections, everyday women and men who support abortion rights have made their voices clear, even in “red” states like Kansas and Ohio.

But for some reason, many of my Republican colleagues in Congress can’t seem to understand the will of the voters. Ultimately, they want a nationwide ban on abortions, even though 9 out of 10 Americans oppose a total ban on abortions. They refuse to trust and empower women, doctors, and families. Instead, they maintain their abhorrent belief that reproductive health care decisions should be left to (overwhelmingly white, male, Republican) politicians and judges. 

For my entire career, I’ve worked to advance reproductive freedom. I’ll always remember the horrifying story of my friend’s back-alley abortion pre-Roe v. Wade. Roe wasn’t the beginning of women having abortions, it was the end of women dying from abortions.

My advocacy reached new heights on July 19, 2022, when I joined several colleagues and advocates in making “good trouble” by protesting the overturning of Roe outside the U.S. Supreme Court. We were arrested, and I was the first one escorted away by an officer. It wasn’t the first time I had been arrested for civil disobedience and it likely won’t be the last. I’ll always defend Americans’ fundamental right to health care.

Opinion bug

Opinion

While our arrests and protests didn’t reverse the decision, they further ignited a rising wave of Americans taking a stand for reproductive justice. This week, as we mark what would’ve been the 51st anniversary of Roe, our message remains clear: We aren’t backing down.

So, what are many Republicans in Congress up to now? They’re coming for contraception. Despite polls that show 90% of Americans support access to contraception, the radical right has been relentless in its efforts to undermine access. Just last week, they passed legislation out of the House of Representatives that would make it harder for college students to access information on contraception, abortion, and pregnancy loss. They’ve also launched attacks against the Affordable Care Act’s provision that guarantees no-cost birth control for millions of women.

The urgency for legislation to protect our fundamental rights has only increased since the fall of Roe. In his concurring opinion in support of the Supreme Court overturning Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the justices ought to “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents,” which includes the constitutional right to contraception.

Soon after the overturning of Roe, 195 House Republicans voted against U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning’s bill, the Right to Contraception Act, which I was proud to cosponsor. The bill, if enacted, would have codified the right to contraception and preserved our right to access contraceptive products, such as condoms, IUDs, and birth control pills and medications. But Senate Republicans proceeded to block all actions on the measure, and did so again this past June.

Contraception is instrumental in preventing unintended pregnancies and in promoting women’s health and wellness, from treating polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis to lowering the risk of ovarian and uterine cancers. Denying access to contraception deprives people of the ability to effectively manage these conditions and can lead to increased life-threatening complications.

Further, many Republicans are against the Equal Rights Amendment, which would enshrine in our Constitution that women are equal to men under the law. Why would the party that claims to be for states’ rights and individual liberties be adamantly opposed to something most states ratified? Because they don’t want to lose their power to control our bodies. 

For me, the fight to protect reproductive freedom is about ensuring that everyone has access to the health care they need, regardless of their income or where they live. In Illinois, abortions remain legal, but the overturning of Roe has dramatically impacted our providers. Planned Parenthood of Illinois reported a 54% increase in patients seeking abortions since Roe was overturned and has seen patients travel from 38 states to get the care they need. This fight is more than just policy and politics; it’s about human dignity and justice. 

As important as opening new clinics in pro-abortion states and recruiting additional providers is right now, it isn’t the long-term solution. This is a fight we must win at the ballot box. With some hard work and organizing, we can restore reproductive freedom and ensure bodily autonomy. When we fight, we win!

U.S. Rep Jan Schakowsky represents Illinois’ 9th Congressional District.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Nikki Haley still loses, even after pandering to GOP’s racial grievances
Keep red dye No. 3, other potentially harmful additives out of food to protect Illinoisans’ health
Restaurants serve up more than food
Make dollar stores clean up their act
Certified registered nurse anesthetists are on front lines of health care
DePaul AD DeWayne Peevy should get only one more shot to get men’s basketball coach right
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Unhappily married mom attracted to husband’s friend
Though she’d never want to break up her family, she thinks she might be falling for older man who has a wife.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Singer-songwriter Stuart Chaseman (pictured at his condo in Wicker Park) has developed a following on social media from his appearances on the Netflix show “Jewish Matchmaking.”
Music
Chicago’s breakout star of ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ to share his songs
Wicker Park’s Stuart Chaseman, who found fame but not love on the Netflix show, readies for concert with his band the Born Again Sinners.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Marshmallow Peeps candy on display at a store in Lafayette, Calif., on March 24, 2023. Peeps-will no longer use red dye. No 3, which has been linked to cancer and hyperactivity in children, in any of its products after Easter this year. There is bill pending in Illinois that would ban the retail sales of red dye. No 3 and other potentially harmful additives.
Editorials
Keep red dye No. 3, other potentially harmful additives out of food to protect Illinoisans’ health
If there is evidence that some food additives can lead to physical and mental ailments, it makes sense to keep them from going into people’s bodies.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Ebonie Durham, executive director at Great Lakes Academy Charter School, says she offers innovative support and investment to the families and children.
Education
Chicago charter schools fight for future amid contract renewals
Charter schools face a reckoning Thursday as a skeptical Board of Education considers contract renewals for 49 schools that serve about 26,000 kids.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 