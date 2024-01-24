First Roe was overturned. Now contraception is on the line.

Across the nation, we’ve seen an overwhelming rebuke of extremists attempting to take away reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy. From local to federal elections, everyday women and men who support abortion rights have made their voices clear, even in “red” states like Kansas and Ohio.

But for some reason, many of my Republican colleagues in Congress can’t seem to understand the will of the voters. Ultimately, they want a nationwide ban on abortions, even though 9 out of 10 Americans oppose a total ban on abortions. They refuse to trust and empower women, doctors, and families. Instead, they maintain their abhorrent belief that reproductive health care decisions should be left to (overwhelmingly white, male, Republican) politicians and judges.

For my entire career, I’ve worked to advance reproductive freedom. I’ll always remember the horrifying story of my friend’s back-alley abortion pre-Roe v. Wade. Roe wasn’t the beginning of women having abortions, it was the end of women dying from abortions.

My advocacy reached new heights on July 19, 2022, when I joined several colleagues and advocates in making “good trouble” by protesting the overturning of Roe outside the U.S. Supreme Court. We were arrested, and I was the first one escorted away by an officer. It wasn’t the first time I had been arrested for civil disobedience and it likely won’t be the last. I’ll always defend Americans’ fundamental right to health care.

Opinion bug Opinion

While our arrests and protests didn’t reverse the decision, they further ignited a rising wave of Americans taking a stand for reproductive justice. This week, as we mark what would’ve been the 51st anniversary of Roe, our message remains clear: We aren’t backing down.

So, what are many Republicans in Congress up to now? They’re coming for contraception. Despite polls that show 90% of Americans support access to contraception, the radical right has been relentless in its efforts to undermine access. Just last week, they passed legislation out of the House of Representatives that would make it harder for college students to access information on contraception, abortion, and pregnancy loss. They’ve also launched attacks against the Affordable Care Act’s provision that guarantees no-cost birth control for millions of women.

The urgency for legislation to protect our fundamental rights has only increased since the fall of Roe. In his concurring opinion in support of the Supreme Court overturning Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the justices ought to “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents,” which includes the constitutional right to contraception.

Soon after the overturning of Roe, 195 House Republicans voted against U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning’s bill, the Right to Contraception Act, which I was proud to cosponsor. The bill, if enacted, would have codified the right to contraception and preserved our right to access contraceptive products, such as condoms, IUDs, and birth control pills and medications. But Senate Republicans proceeded to block all actions on the measure, and did so again this past June.

Contraception is instrumental in preventing unintended pregnancies and in promoting women’s health and wellness, from treating polycystic ovarian syndrome and endometriosis to lowering the risk of ovarian and uterine cancers. Denying access to contraception deprives people of the ability to effectively manage these conditions and can lead to increased life-threatening complications.

Further, many Republicans are against the Equal Rights Amendment, which would enshrine in our Constitution that women are equal to men under the law. Why would the party that claims to be for states’ rights and individual liberties be adamantly opposed to something most states ratified? Because they don’t want to lose their power to control our bodies.

For me, the fight to protect reproductive freedom is about ensuring that everyone has access to the health care they need, regardless of their income or where they live. In Illinois, abortions remain legal, but the overturning of Roe has dramatically impacted our providers. Planned Parenthood of Illinois reported a 54% increase in patients seeking abortions since Roe was overturned and has seen patients travel from 38 states to get the care they need. This fight is more than just policy and politics; it’s about human dignity and justice.

As important as opening new clinics in pro-abortion states and recruiting additional providers is right now, it isn’t the long-term solution. This is a fight we must win at the ballot box. With some hard work and organizing, we can restore reproductive freedom and ensure bodily autonomy. When we fight, we win!

U.S. Rep Jan Schakowsky represents Illinois’ 9th Congressional District.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.