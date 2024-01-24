The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Sports Outdoors

Pat Renwick will add some zany zest to the Schaumburg Show

Pat Renwick, a noted character, will be among the slew of top speakers at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, which is Thursday through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Pat Renwick will add some zany zest to the Schaumburg Show
Pat Renwick with a big largemouth bass caught in Florida. Provided

Pat Renwick with a big largemouth bass caught in Florida.

Provided

The first time I saw him, Pat Renwick was pitching jigs down an aisle — while people walked — at the old outdoors show in Hammond, Indiana.

I wondered, ‘‘Who is this?’’

I found out what a renowned character Renwick is. We would start Stray Casts Cartoon Outdoor Television with Bobby Bergren, Ryan Whitacre and Larry Keilman.

Renwick will be a distinctive presenter among fishing icons such as Jim Saric and Brandon Palaniuk at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, which runs Thursday through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center.

Expect sharp-witted chaos layered with information from Renwick.

When I asked what he’s doing, he said, ‘‘Tell them I’m going to have Shriners on motorcycles handing out candy at my seminars and Jimmy O’Neil wrestling a shark. I haven’t cleared it with Tod yet.’’

The only truth in that is he certainly didn’t clear it with show manager Tod Alberto. And, well, Jim O’Neil will make his first presentations at the Schaumburg show.

Seriously, though, Renwick will speak Friday, Saturday and Sunday on shallow-water power fishing, a topic he knows well and practices around the country, including on his favorite local waters of the Lake Michigan tributaries.

Renwick is moving up in the bass world. He has a gig traveling with Bassmaster this year, and Stray Casts became a national bass-fishing show (Whitacre is back, too). Stray Casts moved from a back room at Bruce Bergren’s machine shop to a studio in Renwick’s home and can be found on straycasts.net, the usual streaming services, Facebook or YouTube.

Pat Renwick making music during the startup of Stray Casts Cartoon Outdoor Television. Credit: Dale Bowman

Pat Renwick making music during the startup of Stray Casts Cartoon Outdoor Television.

Dale Bowman

Wild things

Diane Tatkus in Monee spoke for many Sunday when she emailed, ‘‘My neighbor and I have noticed many robins in our trees that still have berries or crabapples on them.’’

I haven’t seen any winter robins yet at our neighbor’s crabapple.

Stray cast

Judging reactions to Taylor Swift and the NFL is like using dowsing rods to find water.

Next Up In Sports
School board reinstates Hinsdale South basketball coach after players, parents speak out on his behalf
Blackhawks’ Seth Jones hopes long-awaited goal sparks surge alongside Alex Vlasic
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Bulls guard Coby White continues rise to stardom on big stage
DePaul AD DeWayne Peevy should get only one more shot to get men’s basketball coach right
Ex-Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to interview with Raiders — a potential landing spot for Justin Fields
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Unhappily married mom attracted to husband’s friend
Though she’d never want to break up her family, she thinks she might be falling for older man who has a wife.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Singer-songwriter Stuart Chaseman (pictured at his condo in Wicker Park) has developed a following on social media from his appearances on the Netflix show “Jewish Matchmaking.”
Music
Chicago’s breakout star of ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ to share his songs
Wicker Park’s Stuart Chaseman, who found fame but not love on the Netflix show, readies for concert with his band the Born Again Sinners.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Marshmallow Peeps candy on display at a store in Lafayette, Calif., on March 24, 2023. Peeps-will no longer use red dye. No 3, which has been linked to cancer and hyperactivity in children, in any of its products after Easter this year. There is bill pending in Illinois that would ban the retail sales of red dye. No 3 and other potentially harmful additives.
Editorials
Keep red dye No. 3, other potentially harmful additives out of food to protect Illinoisans’ health
If there is evidence that some food additives can lead to physical and mental ailments, it makes sense to keep them from going into people’s bodies.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Ebonie Durham, executive director at Great Lakes Academy Charter School, says she offers innovative support and investment to the families and children.
Education
Chicago charter schools fight for future amid contract renewals
Charter schools face a reckoning Thursday as a skeptical Board of Education considers contract renewals for 49 schools that serve about 26,000 kids.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 