Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Moon Alert

After 2 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon in Leo peaks at 11:54 a.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The full moon might create tension dealing with your kids as well as tension in sports events and romantic relationships. The best way to handle this is to be patient. After the full moon peaks, these problems will diminish. Respect authority.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is the classic day for a tug-of-war with parents or authority figures in your family. Family discussions might be split about how to do things or how to move forward on a particular issue. Likewise, you might butt heads with authority figures. Today and tomorrow, these problems will diminish.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful and pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you due to the energy of the full moon. Guard against impulsive actions or acting without thinking. Ditto for how you speak. (“Did I just say that?”)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Because the moon is your ruler, you will feel the energy of today’s full moon. Today you might feel torn between protecting your own financial interests and respecting the interests of others. This is a poor day for important discussions about inheritances and how to share something.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Because the moon is in your sign today, things will tend to go your way. Nevertheless, today is the only full moon in your sign all year! This could create tension between you and partners and close friends. Be aware of this and be diplomatic and understanding.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might feel some tension going on behind the scenes today because the full moon is taking place in a hidden part of your chart. This is why you feel restless and indecisive. (“The red pill or the blue pill?”) Something related to your health might come to a head today. Wait a day or two to decide.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today’s full moon might create conflict with your kids or some romantic tension. It can also create problems with sports and teammates. The thing to know is that problems intensify before the full moon and afterward, and they diminish. This day gets better as it wears on.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career, job or your reputation in the community. It’s impossible to satisfy both. If caught between a rock and a hard place, you can’t ignore home and family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because the distraction of the full moon energy could be accident-prone for you. In particular, steer clear of arguments about politics, religion and racial issues because they will get outta hand.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Disputes about money, earnings, possessions, shared property debt, insurance issues and inheritances will culminate today, one way or the other. Wait until the dust settles before you make an important decision. Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the only full moon opposite your sign is taking place, which is why you might feel increased tension dealing with partners, spouses and close friends. Fortunately, this tension will be released very soon. Don’t jump to conclusions. Be patient. Relax.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you have to cut others some slack when dealing with coworkers, or people who are dealing with your health, or maybe your pet because the full moon will make everyone excitable. Fortunately, because it peaks in the morning, things will settle down as the day wears on.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (1978) shares your birthday. You are hard-working and dedicated because you have a strong sense of purpose. Your idealism propels you to work for the good of others. Take time this year to renew your spiritual and religious beliefs. Meditation, prayer, yoga can ground you. It’s time for reflection.

