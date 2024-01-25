The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
How to prevent a hangover? Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

While the only sure way to avoid a hangover would be to not drink an excessive amount of alcohol, there are some things you can do to reduce the odds of experiencing one.

By  Delaney Nothaft | USA Today
   
Consider alternating a cool glass of water with your favorite cocktail or glass of wine to help prevent a hangover.

Many of us know this very rude awakening. 

Your mouth feels like sandpaper, and your head is pounding. You feel like you might barf — due to stomach distress and the fact that you said (or sang) some embarrassing things the fun night before. 

You are, unfortunately, hungover. 

It comes down to a few simple strategies, like hydrating, taking the right pain relievers and replenishing lost electrolytes. 

Common hangover symptoms stem from dehydration. Drinking alcohol interferes with the hormone vasopressin that helps regulate fluid retention. So you end up urinating more frequently, to the point where you might get dehydrated. This is why you might wake up with a dry mouth or experience fatigue or dizziness. 

One of the most effective ways to prevent a hangover or treat one is to hydrate. 

When you’re drinking, alternate between one alcoholic beverage and a glass of water. This will help keep you hydrated and also might keep you from drinking too much alcohol. 

You also might try drinking coffee. Alcohol dilates the blood vessels, which can lead to a pounding headache. Caffeine is a vasoconstrictor, which can help reverse the dilation. The downside: Coffee can irritate the stomach lining and worsen any gastrointestinal symptoms you’re having. 

You might be tempted to take Excedrin — a combination of acetaminophen, aspirin and caffeine that’seffective at treating headaches. But don’t: Taking acetaminophen while there’s alcohol in your system could damage your liver.

You might try other anti-inflammatory painkillers, like Advil, Aleve or Aspirin.

Before taking any medication, talk to your doctor to make sure it doesn’t interact with any of your current medications or medical conditions. 

There hasn’t been enough research to determine whether electrolytes help reduce symptoms of a hangover or prevent it altogether.

Dehydration might cause some electrolyte abnormalities, so electrolyte drinks can help resolve systems relating to an electrolyte imbalance. There isn’t much of a risk associated with drinking them before or after drinking. At least, it could help you rehydrate. Many of these drinks can contain a lot of sugar, though, something to be mindful of. 

The best prevention strategy, of course, is to drink only in moderation.

Read more at usatoday.com

