The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Editorials Commentary

Cancel a portrait of Michael Madigan at the Capitol? That’s no picture-perfect idea.

State Rep. Ryan Spain’s proposal would keep any portrait of the former powerful Democratic House speaker, who is awaiting federal trial for corruption, from being hung at the state Capitol — though Madigan has yet to be convicted of any crime.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Cancel a portrait of Michael Madigan at the Capitol? That’s no picture-perfect idea.
Mike Madigan, former Illinois House speaker, holds files as he walks out of the Dirksen Federal Building on Jan. 3.

Mike Madigan, former Illinois House speaker, walks out of the Dirksen Federal Building on Wednesday. He was granted a delay in his federal trial on corruption charges .

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but when an image is banished after decades on public display it can lead to plenty of discussion and debate.

Nancy Pelosi drew headlines in 2020 when she ordered the removal of four portraits in the U.S. Capitol of former House speakers who served in the Confederacy.

Nearly five years before that, then-Speaker Paul Ryan instructed that a portrait of former speaker and convicted felon Dennis Hastert of Illinois be taken down from outside the House floor in Washington, D.C.

Now, state Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, is pushing a before-the-fact proposal to cut Michael Madigan out of the picture at the State Capitol building in Springfield, WBEZ’s Dave McKinney reports.

But as of now, there is no portrait of the once-powerful Democrat hanging on the walls dedicated to past House speakers. More problematic is that Madigan, who on Wednesday was granted a six-month delay in his federal trial on corruption-related charges, has yet to be found guilty of any crime.

Editorial

Editorial

Madigan’s reputation, however tarnished and especially among Republicans, doesn’t count. Spain has jumped the gun before getting the full picture.

His resolution could easily have waited until the conclusion of Madigan’s trial, now scheduled for early October. Until then, Madigan has to be afforded the presumption of innocence.

Related

And if Spain is so concerned over the Capitol complex halls being sullied by the likenesses of convicted felons — or potential convicted felons — why not push for a resolution to get rid of two oil paintings of former Republican Gov. George Ryan?

After all, Ryan, once a House speaker, landed in federal prison on political corruption charges nearly two decades ago.

Many taxpayers surely wouldn’t be thrilled to learn they paid for the larger of the two of Ryan paintings exhibited in the Capitol.

No stately picture of ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich exists. Former Gov. Pat Quinn made sure of that by enacting legislation that kept taxpayer money from going toward such artwork honoring Blagojevich, who was impeached and served time in federal prison on corruption charges before having his sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump.

If portraits of former elected officials tied to criminal activities or questionable behavior are to be banned in Springfield, there has to be a uniform standard applied across party lines.

Lawmakers could convene a bipartisan panel, create a list of criteria for taking down a portrait, and hold hearings to debate the pros and cons.

But most Illinoisans probably don’t want lawmakers quibbling about portraits instead of tackling more pressing issues.

Picture that.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Local school councils should have the final say on keeping police in Chicago schools
With Chicago’s migrant crisis worsening, Biden should step up
Drug overdoses can be prevented by treating addiction as a health condition
8 top Illinois conservationists are leaving their jobs. Others, including voters, must step up for the environment.
Migrants, gun violence, the environment and more: 5 pressing issues for Chicago in 2024
Thornton Township salary ordinance is south suburbia’s latest shady deal
The Latest
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson, DE Montez Sweat named to Pro Bowl
One year after being shut out of the Pro Bowl, the Bears will send two players to this year’s event: cornerback Jaylon Johnson and defensive end Montez Sweat, who were named all stars Wednesday night.
By Patrick Finley
 
A migrant gets off a bus at Chicago’s designated “landing zone” for new arrivals at 800 S. Desplaines St.
Immigration
Wave of Chicago suburbs move to block migrant arrivals
The measures passed by surrounding municipalities include bus ordinances, taxes aimed at preventing shelter openings and symbolic ‘non-sanctuary’ resolutions.
By Michael Loria
 
The site of the former Rainforest Cafe on North Clark Street. The Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals approved an application by two pot firms to convert the restaurant site to a dispensary.
Marijuana
Weed dispensary plan scrapped at old Rainforest Cafe in River North
Two lawsuits sought to block the joint venture between Progressive Treatment Solutions LLC and Bio-Pharm for an outlet at 605 N. Clark St.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A photo of Jordan Love celebrating after a game.
Bears
Packers QB Jordan Love aims at higher goal than beating the Bears — the playoffs
Love has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks over the second half of the season and could lead the league in touchdown passes. He’ll play the biggest game of his career Sunday against the Bears with a playoff berth at stake.
By Jason Lieser
 
A young person with a bullhorn and a crowd of protestors demonstrate against police in schools on June 9, 2020.
Editorials
Local school councils should have the final say on keeping police in Chicago schools
Alternatives to having police officers in schools take time to implement, and every school community is different. The goal of “no cops in schools” is one to reach through persuasion, not mandate.
By CST Editorial Board
 