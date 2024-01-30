Menu planner: Grill-roasted ham guaranteed to satisfy

Grill-roasted ham

Using a sharp knife, remove skin from a 7- to 10-pound bone-in half ham (preferably shank end). Trim fat to 1/4-inch thickness.

Cut slits in fat 1 inch apart in diamond pattern, being careful not to cut into meat.

Combine 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar, 2 tablespoons paprika, 1 teaspoon black pepper and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper in small bowl. Rub mixture all over ham.

Transfer to V-shaped roasting rack and let sit at room temperature for 90 minutes. Thread ham with two 12-inch metal skewers on both sides of bone.

For gas grill: Turn all burners on high, cover and heat grill for about 15 minutes. Leave primary burner on high and turn off other burners. Clean and oil cooking grate. Place roasting rack with ham on cooler side of grill. Cover and cook until internal temperature reaches 100 degrees, about 90 minutes. Turn all burners to low.

Cook, covered, until ham is highly charred on all sides, about 30 minutes, turning ham every 5 minutes.

Transfer to cutting board and let stand 30 minutes. Carve and serve. (Adapted from “Meat Illustrated,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Spinach frittata

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

6 ounces angel hair pasta

1 (15-ounce) container reduced-fat ricotta cheese

12 ounces frozen egg substitute, thawed

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

4 ounces ham cut into bite-size strips

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 cups marinara sauce, heated

Cook pasta according to directions; drain. Mix together ricotta cheese, egg substitute, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, spinach, ham, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Add cooked pasta; mix well. Heat broiler. Wrap handle of ovenproof nonstick skillet with foil. Heat on stove at medium-high. When hot, remove from heat. Add oil, tilting to coat. Return to heat. Add pasta mixture; press down with spatula into even layer. Reduce heat to medium; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes. Cover and cook 2 minutes until bottom is lightly browned (top will be slightly wet). Place skillet under broiler; broil 1 to 2 minutes or until top is set and lightly browned. Loosen with spatula; invert onto a platter and cut into 8 wedges. Serve immediately with marinara sauce.

Per serving: 272 calories, 24 grams protein, 7 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 26 grams carbohydrate, 25 milligrams cholesterol, 943 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Spicy meatloaf

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 45 to 60 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound lean ground beef

1 pound ground turkey breast

1 (1- to 1.25-ounce) packet reduced-sodium or regular taco seasoning mix

1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs

1 small onion, chopped

2 egg whites, lightly beaten

1/3 cup ketchup

1 (10-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes with green chiles, lightly drained

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Mix together beef, turkey, taco seasoning, breadcrumbs, onion, egg whites and ketchup. Shape into a 6-by-10-inch loaf and place in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish lined with nonstick foil. Top evenly with diced tomatoes and chiles. Bake 45 to 60 minutes or until internal temperature is 160 degrees. Pour off pan juices. Cover and let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

Per serving: 220 calories, 25 grams protein, 7 grams fat (28% calories from fat), 1.2 grams saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, 64 milligrams cholesterol, 431 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Black bean turkey chili with coriander

Makes about 9 cups

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ground turkey breast

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup coarsely chopped onion

1 red bell pepper, coarsely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 (10-ounce) cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes and chiles, partially drained

1 1/2 cups canned reduced-sodium black beans

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese for garnish

1/4 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt for garnish

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high; cook turkey 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove skillet from heat. Remove turkey from skillet; set aside. To same skillet, add oil and heat on medium. Add onion and bell pepper; cook 6 minutes or until softened. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Add chili powder, cumin, coriander, oregano, crushed red pepper and cinnamon; cook 2 minutes or until spices are fragrant. Stir in tomatoes, beans and cooked turkey; bring to a boil, reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes. Serve with garnishes. (Recipe by Nancy Waldeck.)

Per cup: 178 calories, 15 grams protein, 7 grams fat (37% calories from fat), 1.4 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 35 milligrams cholesterol, 237 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Walnut crusted flounder (or tilapia or sole)

Combine 1/2 cup walnut pieces (finely chopped) and 1/3 cup dry breadcrumbs in a pie plate or shallow container. Place 1/4 cup flour in second pie plate. Beat together 1/4 cup 1% milk and 1 egg in third pie plate. Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium until hot. Coat 4 flounder fillets (about 6 ounces each) on both sides in flour; dip into egg mixture (allowing excess to drip off). Finally, coat with walnut mixture. Cook fish 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden. Serve immediately, with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed fresh broccoli.