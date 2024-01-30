The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Chicago News Metro/State

River North bar at center of past sexual assault allegations suspends operations

El Hefe announced Monday it was suspending operations in Chicago because of a rise in crime.

By  Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE River North bar at center of past sexual assault allegations suspends operations
El Hefe, 15 West Hubbard Street, on Jan. 10, 2019, in Chicago.

El Hefe, 15 West Hubbard Street, on Jan. 10, 2019, in Chicago.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A popular River North restaurant and bar that was at the center of high-profile lawsuits involving allegations of sexual assault announced Monday that it was suspending its operations in Chicago.

El Hefe, located at 15 W. Hubbard St., operated as a Mexican restaurant that also offered VIP and bottle service. On a Jan. 14, social media post, the establishment described itself as the city’s biggest day party.

In a statement, the business said it was suspending its operations because of a rise in crime — not because of the lawsuits it had faced.

“Over the past few years, businesses like ours have faced challenges due to the rise in crime, and thus, we have suspended our operations and are considering our options,” said Lissa Druss, a spokeswoman for El Hefe in an email. She added that River North was a “vibrant and lively” neighborhood when the business opened 12 years ago.

The announcement comes more than two weeks after the establishment settled one of the lawsuits that had been pending since 2019 in the Circuit Court of Cook County. The lawsuit had alleged that the bar and the staff’s negligence contributed to a woman being drugged and sexually assaulted.

The woman had gone to El Hefe on Oct. 18, 2019, and believed she was drugged by a man at the bar, according to the lawsuit. Security guards for the bar kicked the woman out, and then allegedly witnessed as she was sexually assaulted by the man in an alley near the business, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was settled Jan. 11, and the terms of the agreement were to remain confidential, according to court records.

El Hefe, which was part of an Arizona-based hospitality chain, faced a similar lawsuit by another woman, and that lawsuit was dismissed in 2021 in Cook County, according to court records.

Next Up In News
Armed robbers target food delivery drivers on Near West Side
City Council committee rejects arbitrator’s police disciplinary ruling for a second time
3 arrested for telling migrants to shoplift in exchange for fake IDs, sheriff says
No evidence of shots fired before Chicago cop shot at a man on South Side, police oversight agency finds
Chicago police officer charged with DUI in deadly crash outside House of Blues
Body pulled from Chicago River on Lower West Side
The Latest
Thornton’s Morez Johnson (21) finishes the Wildcats victory over Benet with a late dunk.
High School Basketball
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 166: The stock report
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Police stand in front of a damaged white sedan near the House of Blues.&nbsp;
Crime
Chicago police officer charged with DUI in deadly crash outside House of Blues
The blood alcohol level of Tangie Brown, 40, was .093 when she was tested two hours after the Dec. 7 crash, prosecutors said. Responding officers didn’t offer the test at the scene.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Tom Schuba
 
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.
Crime
Body pulled from Chicago River on Lower West Side
The person, who hasn’t been identified, was pulled from the water about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 2400 block of South Hoyne Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 16: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field during the second inning of the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 775789985
Letters to the Editor
New White Sox stadium would be a strikeout
The White Sox have a perfectly good home at 35th & Shields. If the team moves to The 78, it would.affect Bridgeport and other surrounding neighborhoods.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Curie’s Carlos Harris (2) shoots the ball over Simeon.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 