The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
Horoscopes Advice Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tremendous day for you in terms of productivity and getting things done. Long-range plans concerning inheritances and shared property can be dealt with. You might make travel plans. You might get permission from bosses or authority figures for a special project. You’re on fire!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to deal with partners and close friends. However, because the moon is opposite your sign, you will have to go more than halfway to get what you want. Someone older might give advice or support. Meanwhile, gifts and goodies can come your way!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will get a lot done today because you’re motivated; plus, someone in authority might support you. This is a great day for long-range plans related to your work, your health or a pet. You might do something to firm up the financial support you want from someone. (“Give it to me.”)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be patient with others today. There’s lots of energy in the air, which is why people are accomplishing a lot. Nevertheless, you need time off for good behavior. Enjoy a long lunch. Explore travel plans or vacation ideas. Practice a technique. (“Every day in every way, I’m getting better and better.”)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Most people will accomplish a lot today and you’re one of them. However, you might work from home. You might be more involved with family matters. You will have mega bursts of energy to do whatever you’re doing; and yet, you’ll still want to party! Classic Leo energy. (You can do it all.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You can explore many directions today. Your communication skills are tops! Great news for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing. You will thrive in the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Enjoy family discussions and DIY projects.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Business and finance are favored today. It’s an excellent day for real estate discussions and long-range plans about real estate and family matters. Conversations with others will be smooth and rewarding because you’re on the ball and you’re charming!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with both fiery Mars and Saturn, which gives you drive, purpose and stamina to accomplish a lot. In particular, you will want to address practical, grassroots situations. You’ll be an effective communicator, which is why people will listen to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial matters are on your mind today. Behind-the-scenes research can give you the confidence to act on a new job, or asking for a raise, or improving your finances in some way. Family discussions with an older person (perhaps a parent) will be solid.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re pumped with energy today because both the sun and fiery Mars are in your sign, making you charismatic and convincing talking to friends, groups or conferences. It’s a great day to teach and learn. Good day to make long-range goals for the future. Make a list.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People notice you today! Quite likely, they will see you as purposeful and intent on achieving your goals. Discussions about earnings, cash flow and possessions will be conservative, realistic and successful.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you want some stimulation or a little novelty! Travel would be ideal. Don’t underestimate how much you will enjoy seeing a store, restaurant or someplace you’ve never been before in your own town. Sports and team efforts will appeal. Cooperation is key today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Animator, filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki (1941) shares your birthday. You are dedicated to your work and capable of sacrifice. You’re a sophisticated perfectionist, and a natural leader. Expect exciting changes this year, plus increased personal freedom. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act fast on them. Travel will expand your horizons.

Next Up In Entertainment
Bobblehead museum nods to Chicago for National Bobblehead Day
Glynis Johns, starred as Mrs. Banks in original ‘Mary Poppins’ film, dies at 100
Travis Scott brings his electrifying Circus Maximus to Chicago
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers reaches new low with grudge-filled attack on Jimmy Kimmel
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks set for one-night show at Soldier Field this summer
Man reunites with his late parents in the ambitiously spiritual ‘All of Us Strangers’
The Latest
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating National Bobblehead Day this weekend with limited-edition bobbleheads of the mascots from five Chicago-area universities.
Entertainment and Culture
Bobblehead museum nods to Chicago for National Bobblehead Day
The museum released bobbleheads of mascots from five local schools: DePaul, Loyola, Northwestern, UIC and UC.
By Kade Heather
 
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
Crime
Child and man are shot, wounded a block apart in Roseland
A gunman shot the man, 24, in the 200 block of West 95th Street about 6:35 p.m. At the same time, one block away, a stray bullet entered a home, striking the boy. Police say the incidents are connected.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
The Rangers beat the Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ road woes continue in loss to Jacob Trouba’s Rangers
Trouba continued to terrorize the Hawks, this time helping the Rangers pull away in the third period for a 4-1 win Thursday — dealing the Hawks their 13th consecutive road defeat.
By Ben Pope
 
Connor Bedard was named an NHL All-Star on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Connor Bedard to represent Blackhawks at NHL All-Star Game in Toronto
The 18-year-old rookie sensation was one of 32 players selected Thursday to join this year’s festivities on Feb. 1-3 in Toronto. He would be the youngest All-Star Game participant in league history.
By Ben Pope
 
Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (1) drives the ball past Conant’s Austin Potocnic (4).
High School Basketball
Cam Cerese takes over in the second half as Lake Park downs Conant
The first two quarters were rough for both teams and then Cerese asserted himself and led the Lancers to a 51-30 victory.
By Michael O’Brien
 