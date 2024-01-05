Horoscope for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a tremendous day for you in terms of productivity and getting things done. Long-range plans concerning inheritances and shared property can be dealt with. You might make travel plans. You might get permission from bosses or authority figures for a special project. You’re on fire!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to deal with partners and close friends. However, because the moon is opposite your sign, you will have to go more than halfway to get what you want. Someone older might give advice or support. Meanwhile, gifts and goodies can come your way!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will get a lot done today because you’re motivated; plus, someone in authority might support you. This is a great day for long-range plans related to your work, your health or a pet. You might do something to firm up the financial support you want from someone. (“Give it to me.”)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be patient with others today. There’s lots of energy in the air, which is why people are accomplishing a lot. Nevertheless, you need time off for good behavior. Enjoy a long lunch. Explore travel plans or vacation ideas. Practice a technique. (“Every day in every way, I’m getting better and better.”)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Most people will accomplish a lot today and you’re one of them. However, you might work from home. You might be more involved with family matters. You will have mega bursts of energy to do whatever you’re doing; and yet, you’ll still want to party! Classic Leo energy. (You can do it all.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You can explore many directions today. Your communication skills are tops! Great news for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing. You will thrive in the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Enjoy family discussions and DIY projects.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Business and finance are favored today. It’s an excellent day for real estate discussions and long-range plans about real estate and family matters. Conversations with others will be smooth and rewarding because you’re on the ball and you’re charming!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with both fiery Mars and Saturn, which gives you drive, purpose and stamina to accomplish a lot. In particular, you will want to address practical, grassroots situations. You’ll be an effective communicator, which is why people will listen to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial matters are on your mind today. Behind-the-scenes research can give you the confidence to act on a new job, or asking for a raise, or improving your finances in some way. Family discussions with an older person (perhaps a parent) will be solid.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re pumped with energy today because both the sun and fiery Mars are in your sign, making you charismatic and convincing talking to friends, groups or conferences. It’s a great day to teach and learn. Good day to make long-range goals for the future. Make a list.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

People notice you today! Quite likely, they will see you as purposeful and intent on achieving your goals. Discussions about earnings, cash flow and possessions will be conservative, realistic and successful.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you want some stimulation or a little novelty! Travel would be ideal. Don’t underestimate how much you will enjoy seeing a store, restaurant or someplace you’ve never been before in your own town. Sports and team efforts will appeal. Cooperation is key today.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Animator, filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki (1941) shares your birthday. You are dedicated to your work and capable of sacrifice. You’re a sophisticated perfectionist, and a natural leader. Expect exciting changes this year, plus increased personal freedom. Seek out new opportunities and be ready to act fast on them. Travel will expand your horizons.

