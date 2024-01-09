Menu planner: Enjoy this easy recipe for soy roast chicken

Soy roast chicken

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes, plus 30 minutes for salting

Cooking time: about 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 whole chicken (about 4 pounds; remove giblets, pat dry and sprinkle with coarse salt 30 minutes before baking)

1/4 cup sweet chili sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

1/4 cup soy sauce

Additional coarse salt to taste

3 green onion tops, sliced into rings

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place chicken on a sheet pan, baking dish or cast-iron skillet. Combine chili sauce, garlic and sesame seeds in a small bowl. Use a pastry brush to dab soy sauce all over chicken. (Try to get as much sauce as you can on the chicken; some will run off.) Roast 30 minutes. Brush with half the sweet chili mixture. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees; roast for 15 minutes. Brush with the rest of the sweet chili mixture; roast 15 minutes more or until thermometer registers 165 degrees in thigh, not touching the bone. Let chicken stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with green onions. (Adapted from “Cooking Smarter,” Jeremy Scheck, Harvest Publishing.)

Per serving: 290 calories, 47 grams protein, 7 grams fat (22% calories from fat), 1.6 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 150 milligrams cholesterol, 440 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Leg of lamb

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour 15 minutes; standing time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (4- to 5-pound) well-trimmed, bone-in leg of lamb

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Coarse salt

Freshly ground pepper

3/4 cup water

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Make short deep slits all over the lamb and fill with garlic slices. Rub lamb with oil and sprinkle with oregano, thyme, salt and pepper. Place on rack in shallow roasting pan. Roast 1 hour. Add water to pan and roast another 15 to 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees for medium-rare. Transfer to serving platter, tent with foil and let stand 15 minutes. Meanwhile, de-fat pan juices. Discard fat and reheat juices. Carve roast and serve with pan juices.

Per serving: 165 calories, 26 grams protein, 6 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 2 grams saturated fat, 1 gram carbohydrate, 80 milligrams cholesterol, 77 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Vegetable bean chili

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 to 4 tablespoons chili powder

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

1 medium zucchini, chopped

1 medium yellow squash, chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced fire-roasted tomatoes, with liquid

1 (11-ounce) can corn with peppers and onions, drained

3 cups cooked black beans

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

Reduced-fat sour cream for garnish

Shredded 50% light cheddar cheese for garnish

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium. Add onion, garlic and chili powder; cook 5 minutes or until onions are softened. Add red and green peppers; cook 7 minutes until all vegetables are softened. Add both squashes, oregano and cayenne pepper and cook 5 minutes. Add tomatoes; cook 10 minutes. Stir in corn, beans and salt; cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Per serving: 182 calories, 9 grams protein, 3 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 0.3 gram saturated fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 331 milligrams sodium, 9 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Orzo pilaf

Cook 1 1/4 cups (about 8 ounces) orzo according to directions. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add 1/2 cup chopped onion, 2 cloves minced garlic, 2 teaspoons peeled, finely chopped fresh ginger; cook 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in 1 (10-ounce) package frozen tiny green peas (thawed), 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Stir in cooked orzo; reduce heat to medium-low and cook 3 minutes or until heated through. Stir in 1 tablespoon butter, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice and 1/2 cup packed chopped fresh mint leaves; toss and serve.

Weinerwiches

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Toast 4 split whole-grain hamburger buns 3 to 4 minutes in the oven. Form 4 lowest-fat lowest-sodium hot dogs into circles by partially slicing through hot dogs every 1/2 inch. Secure ends of circles with wooden picks. Boil 2 to 4 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Meanwhile, heat 1/2 cup canned vegetarian baked beans. Place hot dogs on buns, remove toothpicks and spoon beans into center of dogs. Smear with mustard if desired and add top buns.