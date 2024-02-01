Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be aware of the limitations of the moon alert. Meanwhile, this is another day where people are pushy and prickly. Instead, go with what’s working, and what is working is that you’re popular. Everyone wants to see your face! Get out and flash your pearly whites.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Another challenging day because issues with others might trigger power struggles. Nevertheless, you’re in the middle of a four-week window when the sun is at the top of your chart casting you in a flattering spotlight. You look good to everyone! Make your pitch. (Check moon alert.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Power struggles and arguments about politics and religion continue today. However, you can sidestep these and think about future travel plans or what you can do to enrich your daily world. Maybe you can explore your own city? What can you learn that is interesting?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money squabbles as well as arguments about territory and boundaries of responsibility might continue to be a drag. Before you agree to anything important, check the moon alert because it lasts for 12 hours! Fortunately, relations with friends and partners are supportive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Get more rest. Avoid power struggles with partners and close friends. This is a good day to relax at home among familiar surroundings; however, don’t get caught up in family squabbles. Chill out and enjoy yourself. If shopping or making decisions, check the moon alert.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a productive time for you; and yet, it’s also a playful time. Oh yeah, work hard — party hard! However, this week (including today), you have to dodge quarrels and power struggles with others. Don’t get involved. Protect your peace of mind. Be aware of the moon alert.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be redecorating, tackling home repairs or entertaining because you’re energetic and sociable. Perfect time for a vacation! Unfortunately, tension with kids and romantic partners still continues. Sidestep these if you can. (See moon alert.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Later today, the moon will move into your sign, which could make you a bit excitable, especially dealing with parents or family members. Don’t lose your cool. (And remember how intimidating you can be even if you don’t think so.) Check moon alert.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a fast-paced time for you, and you’re eager to learn as well as communicate to others. In part, this is why you might get caught up with a power struggle with someone. Before you go off on a tangent, ask yourself is this worth it? Don’t lose friends by squabbling. Be cool.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Disagreements or power struggles with friends and members of groups might arise today, especially about financial matters or different values. Let’s face it: We all have different values. Some prefer bread; some prefer rice; some prefer vodka (oops, potatoes.) That’s life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware that later in the day, when the moon changes signs (see moon alert) you will suddenly become high visibility. People will notice you. Meanwhile, you don’t need a public argument in an elevator. Or anywhere else. Take the high road. (The view is better.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Later in the day, you might find yourself embroiled in political or philosophical arguments or power struggles. Is this how you want to spend your day? Instead, you can enjoy the company of younger, creative and artistic people and have fun. (No brainer.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sherilyn Fenn (1965) shares your birthday. You are multitalented. You are original, witty and quick to size up a situation. You have your own way of thinking and doing things. This is a slower-paced year. It’s time to rejuvenate yourself. Explore meditation, yoga, tai chi or whatever discipline helps to ground you.

