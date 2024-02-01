The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Transportation News Metro/State

Ventra app crashes on first day of new Metra fares, closed ticket windows

Metra launches a new fare structure and app-based ticket sales on Thursday, but customers struggled with glitches to the app. Some missed the old ticket booths.

By  Mary Norkol and Cindy Hernandez
 Updated  
SHARE Ventra app crashes on first day of new Metra fares, closed ticket windows
The Ventra app was reported down Thursday as Metra launched a series of new operations and prices.

The Ventra app failed Thursday as Metra launched a series of fares and procedures. Commuters who showed their broken phone apps were allowed to board without paying.

Sun-Times file

Commuters faced an extra headache Thursday as Metra’s Ventra app crashed on the first day of new procedures and prices, including the closure of ticket windows.

Last month, the commuter rail agency announced it would overhaul fares and close the rest of its ticket windows on Feb. 1. The Ventra app, which Metra and CTA riders use to manage tickets as well as track trains and buses, was down as of Thursday morning, according to Metra.

The app was still down at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for the afternoon commute, and a Metra spokesperson said the agency had no indication of when it would be up and running.

An alert on Metra’s website informs riders that the app is down, and tech teams are working to resolve the ongoing issue.

“It’s not the way we would have liked it to go,” Metra spokesperson Meg Reile said.

Any erroneous charges made while the app is down will be reimbursed by the customer’s bank, the agency alert said.

Metra is working with Cubic, the company that runs the app, to qucikly restore service, Reile said.

Until a fix is in place, commuters can show their frozen phone app to Metra employees before boarding trains.

“Basically, we’re telling customers to show their screen, show that it’s frozen and letting them ride,” Reile said. “Our conductors are aware.”

Customers looking to buy a monthly pass can use their January passes through Monday.

Sheila Harris, who commutes to work daily from Jefferson Park to downtown, said she’s been a paper ticket holder for years and felt overwhelmed riding the Metra on Thursday with the app crash.

“Technology isn’t really my thing, and trying to do it all online is difficult for me,” she said.

Harris said the lines at the ticket machines at the Gladstone Park station were long, but employees were doing their best assisting riders.

The new fee structure,  approved by Metra’s board in November , is meant to simplify pricing and attract new riders. Among the changes, Metra is replacing the 10-ride ticket with a day pass 5-pack, available only on the Ventra app. And the $100 super-saver monthly pass is being phased out. Prices will be based on zones traveled. A monthly pass will cost $75 from Zone 2 to Zone 1; $110 from Zone 3 to Zone 1; and $135 from Zone 4 to Zone 1.

Related
Related

Before the changes went into effect, some Metra riders were concerned about what it would mean for their wallets and commutes. Commuter Daniel Gockman, 25, previously told the Chicago Sun-Times he had run into app issues before and was concerned about having more people on the app with the closure of ticket windows.

Cubic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Next Up In News
South suburban man admits helping set fire to CTA van during 2020 riots in Chicago
Eileen Sheahan, granddaughter of former Cook County sheriff, dies at 22: ‘We will miss her amazing smile’
Groups announce ambitious plan to raise $400 million to reduce Chicago shootings and homicides by 50% in 5 years
Mike Martin, Florida State Hall of Fame baseball coach who won a record 2,029 games, dies at 79
Route 66 was ‘a microcosm of America.’ Now, preservationists want to collect its stories
Arrestan a 3 hombres que mandaban a migrantes venezolanos a robar en tiendas a cambio de identificaciones falsas
The Latest
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Carson Brownfield (30) controls the ball as Bolingbrook’s JT Pettigrew (22) defends.
High School Basketball
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
ap23345643946248.jpg
Sports Media
Which Tony Romo will we hear on CBS’ Super Bowl broadcast?
Romo was expected to be the next great NFL analyst. But he has had some embarrassing moments recently that should worry CBS.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Joe Brown has given his six-month-old diner Joe’s On 66, a nostalgic feel, April, 14, 1994.
News
Route 66 was ‘a microcosm of America.’ Now, preservationists want to collect its stories
For Route 66’s centennial in 2026, the National Trust for Historic Preservation wants to help tell a collection of stories along the highway.
By Phyllis Cha
 
El sheriff del Condado de Cook, Tom Dart, dijo que su oficina descubrió un plan de fraude de identidad en el que les pedían a los migrantes que robaran en tiendas a cambio de tarjetas de identificación que les permitirían trabajar.
La Voz Chicago
Arrestan a 3 hombres que mandaban a migrantes venezolanos a robar en tiendas a cambio de identificaciones falsas
Tres ciudadanos mexicanos eran los líderes de una red de falsificación de documentos, según el alguacil.
By David Struett
 
Desde la tribuna del tercer piso del Ayuntamiento de Chicago, los simpatizantes aplauden la aprobación de una resolución que pide el alto al fuego en Gaza.
La Voz Chicago
Ciudad de Chicago apoya el alto al fuego en Gaza, aprueba resolución
Tras una reunión interrumpida por protestas que provocaron un retraso, el alcalde logró la votación 24-23 al presionar a los concejales indecisos.
By Fran Spielman and Sophie Sherry
 