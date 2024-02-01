The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 1, 2024

Young Lincoln Park ends Lindblom’s city title dreams

No one saw Lincoln Park coming this season. The Lions have a first-year head coach and most of the rotation didn’t play varsity basketball last year.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Young Lincoln Park ends Lindblom’s city title dreams
Lincoln Park’s Semaje Howard (4) reacts as Lindblom’s Je’Shawn Stevenson (4) looks up at the scoreboard.

Lincoln Park’s Semaje Howard (4) reacts as Lindblom’s Je’Shawn Stevenson (4) looks up at the scoreboard.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

No one saw Lincoln Park coming this season. The Lions have a first-year head coach and most of the rotation didn’t play varsity basketball last year.

Sophomore Larry Harris, who slammed home the final points in Lincoln Park’s 62-50 win against visiting Lindblom in the second round of the Public League playoffs on Thursday , didn’t play basketball at all last season. 

Harris started high school at Curie and then transferred to Lincoln Park, so he was allowed to practice but didn’t play any games. The 6-4 forward is a natural force in the post. 

“I have always played down low,” Harris said. “I used to be one of the tallest kids but then everyone kind of caught up to me. But I know how to play in the post.”

Harris finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. He scored 10 in the fourth quarter to help hold off a late comeback from Lindblom. 

“Larry is just a tough kid,” Lincoln Park coach Josh Anderson said. “He’s savvy, locked in, a student of the game. He’s always listening and learning and you saw the result of that out there.”

The Lions led for almost the entire game and opened up a 12-point advantage on a dunk by Harris with 6:45 to play. Lindblom stormed back and tied the game at 55 with 1:51 left after two three-pointers from senior Quentin McCoy. 

But Lincoln Park (19-8) responded with a pair of baskets from sophomore Ahmad Lee. Then the Eagles (16-10) turned the ball over on consecutive possessions in the final 35 seconds to seal their fate. 

“At that point it is about will and execution,” Lindblom coach Narvel Newson said. “We didn’t take care of the ball.”

Je’Shawn Stevenson, one of the state’s top scorers the past two seasons, was limited to just 11 points and seven rebounds. Lincoln Park junior Chayse Turner was the primary defender on Stevenson.

“Chayse is our best defender,” Anderson said. “He’s long, lengthy and athletic and can guard from one to four. He played a heck of a game for 32 minutes.”

Lincoln Park’s Larry Harris (24) dunks the ball over Lindblom.

Lincoln Park’s Larry Harris (24) dunks the ball over Lindblom.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Lee had 14 points and five rebounds for the Lions and Damian Pearson added eight points. The Lions will travel to Kenwood for an elite eight showdown on Tuesday. 

“These guys have been learning all year and that’s all I ask for,” Anderson said. “I’m teaching and they are consuming all the information. We’ll see how far we can keep on rolling.”

McCoy led Lindblom with 12 points and six rebounds. The Eagles, a senior-led team, had serious expectations this season. They believed they could win the city title. 

“This is a very tough loss for us,” Newson said. “It’s rough. But we have to put things together and make a run in the state playoffs now.”

Lindblom doesn’t have another game scheduled before the state playoffs, which begin on Feb. 19. But Newson said he has one game remaining to play, so he will be looking for a matchup over the next two weeks. 

Next Up In News
Demetrius Ivory to succeed Tom Skilling as WGN’s chief meteorologist
This Groundhog Day, keep your eyes peeled for an example of Chicago’s biodiversity
Chicago Tribune reporters, newsroom staff strike for first time in newspaper’s 180-year history: ‘This is Chicago, we don’t back down’
Southwest suburban residents charged with entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
Bottlenose dolphins return home after Brookfield Zoo habitat undergoes $10 million renovation
Illinois incumbents in Congress have fundraising advantage over rivals heading into March primary
The Latest
Seven bottlenose dolphins returned to their habitat at Brookfield Zoo January 30, 2024.
Environment
Bottlenose dolphins return home after Brookfield Zoo habitat undergoes $10 million renovation
For the past 15 months Lucky, Tapeko, Allie, Kai, Spree, Noelani and Allison were at Minnesota Zoo being cared for by Brookfield Zoo’s marine mammal team.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
E. Jean Carroll, flanked by two other women, walks out of court in Manhattan.
Columnists
Donald Trump’s $83 million temper tantrum
Trump contributed to this massive judgment against him for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll with his ceaseless boasts about his wealth and his behavior in court.
By Mona Charen
 
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-CAPITOL
Columnists
Illinois incumbents in Congress have fundraising advantage over rivals heading into March primary
Incumbents in the most contested Illinois House primaries - Danny Davis, Sean Casten, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Bill Foster and Mike Bost have more - cash-on-hand than their rivals.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Some West Chicago residents objected to a plan to haul trash from Naperville and other communities in DuPage County to their largely Latino community.
Environment
Controversial West Chicago trash site halted by state board
The ruling, made by a panel appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, may not be the end to the controversial plan. Latino residents complained that their neighborhood would be a dump for predominantly white DuPage County cities.
By Brett Chase
 
Protesters march with a “Nurses not cops” banner
Letters to the Editor
Yes, let Chicago schools keep cops
I agree with an editorial calling for letting schools decide to keep police, a retired law enforcement officer writes. But the statement ‘not all cops are bad apples’ to me blatantly implies that most police officers are in fact bad apples.
By Letters to the Editor
 