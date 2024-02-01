Young Lincoln Park ends Lindblom’s city title dreams

No one saw Lincoln Park coming this season. The Lions have a first-year head coach and most of the rotation didn’t play varsity basketball last year.

Sophomore Larry Harris, who slammed home the final points in Lincoln Park’s 62-50 win against visiting Lindblom in the second round of the Public League playoffs on Thursday , didn’t play basketball at all last season.

Harris started high school at Curie and then transferred to Lincoln Park, so he was allowed to practice but didn’t play any games. The 6-4 forward is a natural force in the post.

“I have always played down low,” Harris said. “I used to be one of the tallest kids but then everyone kind of caught up to me. But I know how to play in the post.”

Harris finished with 23 points and nine rebounds. He scored 10 in the fourth quarter to help hold off a late comeback from Lindblom.

“Larry is just a tough kid,” Lincoln Park coach Josh Anderson said. “He’s savvy, locked in, a student of the game. He’s always listening and learning and you saw the result of that out there.”

The Lions led for almost the entire game and opened up a 12-point advantage on a dunk by Harris with 6:45 to play. Lindblom stormed back and tied the game at 55 with 1:51 left after two three-pointers from senior Quentin McCoy.

But Lincoln Park (19-8) responded with a pair of baskets from sophomore Ahmad Lee. Then the Eagles (16-10) turned the ball over on consecutive possessions in the final 35 seconds to seal their fate.

“At that point it is about will and execution,” Lindblom coach Narvel Newson said. “We didn’t take care of the ball.”

Je’Shawn Stevenson, one of the state’s top scorers the past two seasons, was limited to just 11 points and seven rebounds. Lincoln Park junior Chayse Turner was the primary defender on Stevenson.

“Chayse is our best defender,” Anderson said. “He’s long, lengthy and athletic and can guard from one to four. He played a heck of a game for 32 minutes.”

Lincoln Park’s Larry Harris (24) dunks the ball over Lindblom. Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Lee had 14 points and five rebounds for the Lions and Damian Pearson added eight points. The Lions will travel to Kenwood for an elite eight showdown on Tuesday.

“These guys have been learning all year and that’s all I ask for,” Anderson said. “I’m teaching and they are consuming all the information. We’ll see how far we can keep on rolling.”

McCoy led Lindblom with 12 points and six rebounds. The Eagles, a senior-led team, had serious expectations this season. They believed they could win the city title.

“This is a very tough loss for us,” Newson said. “It’s rough. But we have to put things together and make a run in the state playoffs now.”

Lindblom doesn’t have another game scheduled before the state playoffs, which begin on Feb. 19. But Newson said he has one game remaining to play, so he will be looking for a matchup over the next two weeks.

