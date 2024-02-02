The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 2, 2024
Pro-Palestinian activists celebrate and march in the Loop after the Chicago City Council narrowly voted in favor of a resolution to call on a cease-fire in Gaza, Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: 21 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Woodstock Willie predicted spring would come early on Groundhog Day, one teenage boy was killed and two others were wounded blocks away from their North Side high school, and Chicago Tribune employees went on strike.

Jeremiah Thiocary, a freshman at Lincoln Park High School, holds a sign that reads, “Free Palestine” outside Ald. Timmy Knudsen’s (43rd) office during a walkout to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, Tuesday, Jan. 30. One day before the City Council is schedule to discuss a resolution that would demand a cease-fire, hundreds of students across the city rallied to show their support for Palestinians. Thiocary, who started his activism for Palestinians online, said this is one of the first protests he attended in-person and that it felt “nice” to be able to turn plans into a reality. “This is not a war. This is just Israel doing what they want and getting away with it. This needs to stop now,” he said.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Students stage a sit-in and protest outside City Hall in support of a cease-fire in Gaza, Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Students stage a sit-in and protest outside City Hall in support of a cease-fire in Gaza, Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd) hugs Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th) during a press conference at City Hall in support of a resolution that calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Supporters cheer from the third-floor gallery of the Chicago City Council chambers after a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza passes the City Council, Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pro-Palestinian activists cheer, applaud, cry, and hug one another after the Chicago City Council narrowly voted in favor of a resolution to call on a cease-fire in Gaza, Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Pro-Palestinian activists celebrate and march in the Loop after the Chicago City Council narrowly voted in favor of a resolution to call on a cease-fire in Gaza, Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Handler Mark Szafran holds Woodstock Willie after announcing the animal predicted an early spring during the Groundhog Day Prognostication event Friday morning in Woodstock Square in the northwest suburb, Friday, Feb. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds gather in Woodstock Square for the Groundhog Day Prognostication event in the northwest suburb, where soon-to-retire WGN chief meteorologist Tom Skilling was the guest of honor, Friday, Feb. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where two CPS high school students were shot and killed outside Innovations High School in the first block of North Wabash Avenue in the Loop, Friday, Jan. 26.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Holocaust survivor Marion Deichmann, who wrote the book “Her Name Shall Remain Unforgotten,” sits inside the Hall of Remembrance at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie, Ill., Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Deichmann was separated from her mother, Alice Deichmann, when she was nine years old. She later found out that Alice was murdered in Auschwitz. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Holocaust survivor Marion Deichmann, who wrote the book “Her Name Shall Remain Unforgotten,” sits inside the Hall of Remembrance at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie, Friday, Jan. 26. Deichmann was separated from her mother, Alice Deichmann, when she was nine years old. She later found out that Alice was murdered in Auschwitz.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A child relaxes in a pew as Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the patriarch of the Holy Land appointed by Pope Francis, presides over Mass at Our Lady of the Ridge in Chicago Ridge, Saturday, Jan. 27.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chuck Coffey, a member of a ukulele club for 12 years, practices at Musical Expressions in Naperville, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The club, which consists of mostly older adults, performs in festivals, senior homes and libraries. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chuck Coffey, a member of a ukulele club for 12 years, practices at Musical Expressions in Naperville, Saturday, Jan. 27. The club, which consists of mostly older adults, performs in festivals, senior homes and libraries.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A sign dedicated to Daveon Gibson during a candlelight vigil in honor of him and two other students outside Trinity Church in Edgewater, Thursday, Feb. 1. Gibson, 16, was killed in a shooting that left two other teenage boys wounded blocks away from Senn High School on Wednesday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A mourner lights a candle during a vigil in honor of 16-year-old Daveon Gibson outside Trinity Church in Edgewater, Thursday, Feb. 1.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A bald eagle sits in a tree along the North Branch of the Chicago River near the Montrose Avenue Bridge on the Northwest Side, Friday, Jan. 26.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Monica Thompson react as Dion Dawson (in yellow), founder and executive director of Dion’s Chicago Dream, presents Thompson with a check for $10,000 outside her home in the Englewood neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Thompson received $10,000 from the non-profit organization, which is celebrating the start of Black History Month and its millionth pound of fresh produce that was delivered to Chicago residents. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Monica Thompson react as Dion Dawson (in yellow), founder and executive director of Dion’s Chicago Dream, presents Thompson with a check for $10,000 outside her home in Englewood, Thursday, Feb. 1. Thompson received $10,000 from the non-profit organization, which is celebrating the start of Black History Month and its millionth pound of fresh produce that was delivered to Chicago residents.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks about the city’s plan for new arrivals and the delay of the deadline for the migrant shelter policy for migrants during a press conference at City Hall, on Monday, Jan. 29.

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks about the city’s plan for new arrivals and the delay of the deadline for the migrant shelter policy during a press conference at City Hall, on Monday, Jan. 29.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Tribune employees and their supporters picket outside the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center in West Town during a 24-hour strike to demand that management pay fair wages and not eliminate their 401(k) match benefits, Thursday, Feb. 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Tribune employees and their supporters picket outside the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center in West Town during a 24-hour strike to demand that management pay fair wages and not eliminate their 401(k) match benefits, Thursday, Feb. 1.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

