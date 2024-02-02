Picture Chicago: 21 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

The Latest
Fenway Sports Group owns the Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Liverpool of the English Premier League and NASCAR’s RFK Racing.
The wildlife and nature images in the mural at the Ogilvie Transportation Center were inspired by the nearby Chicago River and created by students from the Yollocalli Arts Reach program with artist Chris Silva.
“A lot of thought goes into what goes on your body, but I’ve been a fan for 18 years, so it wasn’t a hard decision to do something for Taylor,” says Cassandra McNeill, 41.
It’s evident from the thrilling opening sequence that director James Vasquez has captured the brimming, crowded heart of the musical.
Larry, Jeff, Susie, Leon and a fresh batch of self-parodying guest stars bring HBO’s legendary comedy to a close.