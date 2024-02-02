Picture Chicago: 21 Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Jeremiah Thiocary, a freshman at Lincoln Park High School, holds a sign that reads, “Free Palestine” outside Ald. Timmy Knudsen’s (43rd) office during a walkout to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, Tuesday, Jan. 30. One day before the City Council is schedule to discuss a resolution that would demand a cease-fire, hundreds of students across the city rallied to show their support for Palestinians. Thiocary, who started his activism for Palestinians online, said this is one of the first protests he attended in-person and that it felt “nice” to be able to turn plans into a reality. “This is not a war. This is just Israel doing what they want and getting away with it. This needs to stop now,” he said.