Saturday, January 27, 2024
Catholic Cardinal from Jerusalem visits Chicago area, pushes for ceasefire in Gaza

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the patriarch of the Holy Land, leads Mass at Our Lady of the Ridge in Chicago Ridge.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the patriarch of the Holy Land appointed by Pope Francis, presides over Mass at Our Lady of the Ridge in Chicago Ridge on Saturday.

Hundreds of Arab Catholics flocked to Mass in Chicago Ridge on Saturday as a high-level Catholic priest from Jerusalem greeted them, participated in the ceremony and pushed for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, appointed the patriarch of the Holy Land by Pope Francis, greeted parishioners and shook hands at Our Lady of the Ridge as a choir sang a traditional Arabic greeting, called “zaghrouta,” meant to honor someone. At a press conference before holding Mass, he reminded the community that the Holy Land is under siege in the war between Israel and Hamas, and he called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Peace is not just an agreement; it is the desire to live close to one another peacefully,” Pizzaballa said. “We are not there yet and we do not know when we will be there. ... The first step is to stop the violence.”

To a large group of Arab Catholics, Pizzaballa said the eventual solution to the turmoil in Gaza and Israel should be a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine operating separately. During his homily at Mass, which was held partly in Arabic and partly in English, he urged the congregation to lean on their faith during the stress of world events.

Pizzaballa said the Catholic Church has a role to play in pushing for peace in Gaza, adding the Pope is in contact daily with congregations in the region.

“Try to, discreetly but stubbornly, work for dialogue between the parties, try to mediate as much as possible,” Pizzaballa said. “[We can] help to create the social conditions, religious conditions in order to help this.”

For some, it was an emotional experience to welcome the cardinal. Mark Nawas, a parishioner at the church, said the Mass was momentous because the congregation has only been active for less than two years.

“We’ve been trying to build bridges between the U.S., our church, the homeland and churches in Jerusalem,” he said.

Nawas added that having a priest come from Jerusalem helps many Arab Catholics stay proud of their culture, especially while the war in Gaza rages on.

“We’re Catholic, we’re Christian, so we’re going to pray,” Nawas said. “We pray for peace. We’re so sorry for all the innocent people on both sides.”

Walking down the aisle into Mass, the cardinal was preceded by dozens of Knights and Dames of the Holy Sepulchre, who came to the church in honor of the cardinal’s visit, and around 10 priests. All the religious leaders were dressed in ceremonial robes and proceeded solemnly among parishioners, some of whom who were moved close to tears and others who snapped photos on iPhones.

“It’s something very nice to see the desire and will to be community, to have a priest and to grow as a community,” Pizzaballa said of the Arab Catholic community in Chicago.

