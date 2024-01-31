Johnson clears City Council chambers during raucous debate over cease-fire resolution

Mayor Brandon Johnson cleared the City Council chambers on Wednesday after pro-Palestinian demonstrators shouted down the City Council’s only Jewish member during debate over a largely symbolic resolution demanding a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

At first, Johnson admonished the jeering crowd to “demonstrate some restraint” and warned that, if they didn’t, he would have no choice but to clear the chambers as he was forced to do last fall, when a divided Council approved a resolution condemning the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war .

“Take a deep breath, you all. Just relax for a second. … I’ve asked you all to respect those who are speaking so that we can hear their full testimony. If you disagree, demonstrate some restraint. … I restrain myself. I hear things that I agree with and I hear things that I don’t agree with. All I’m asking you to do is just show some humanity,” Johnson said.

“I know that’s the purpose of us being here today. But let’s model what we want. I appreciate the debate. I do. It’s important for our democracy. I do not want to have to clear this chamber. If you want to participate in this democratic process, I would ask for you to allow those who are speaking to finish their presentation.”

The crowd ignored Johnson’s warning and shouted down Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) when she rose to oppose what she viewed as a lop-sided cease-fire resolution championed by Human Relations Committee Chair Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez (33rd).

Silverstein stopped in mid-argument, saying she would not be forced to shout over the demonstrators.

Johnson urged her to continue. But when the interruptions persisted, with repeated chants of “Cease-fire now!” the mayor ordered a recess and asked the sergeant-at-arms to clear the chambers.

Protesters were moved to the hallway, then security initially required them to return to the lobby before being re-screened to enter the glass-shielded third-floor observation gallery.

“It was one guy,” they complained, loudly, to police. “This collective punishment is not OK.”

In the lobby, where dozens gathered, the chants continued: “Silverstein you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide.”

Many were undeterred by the added security hurdle. “We’re not going to leave until they vote and pass this resolution for justice,” said Jinan Chehade, a youth organizer leading the chants.

Eventually, security relented and allowed the crowd still on the second floor to move directly up to the third.

Before the interruption, Silverstein attempted to make the case for defeating the cease-fire resolution, saying the final version makes no mention of the “kidnapping, abuse, depravation and rape” that Hamas committed during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, nor does it demand the “unconditional release of all hostages.”

“The resolution you are being asked to consider is not a compromise. We all want peace in the Middle East. We all want an end to the bloodshed and an end to the war. But, it is vital to understand what caused the conflict and we should pass a resolution that addresses the issue responsibly,” Silverstein said.

“Hamas has been clear. They want to continue to attack Israel. We should not pass a resolution unless it makes clear that Hamas cannot and should not attack again. ... Israel will not and should not agree to a peace that does not require ... the unconditional release of all of the innocent hostages — women, children and babies who were dragged from their homes and locked underground. This resolution falls short in that regard.”

As Silverstein spoke about the Oct. 7 attack, a man in the audience yelled “Wadea was murdered because of your lies.” The man then exited the Council chambers on his own to applause and high-fives.

He was referring to Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Plainfield a week after the Hamas attack. The boy’s mother, who was wounded, had called 911 to say her landlord was attacking her. Police said they were targeted because of their Muslim faith.

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st), co-sponsor of the cease-fire resolution, had opened the debate by thanking Rodriguez Sanchez for her “compassion, courage and consistent leadership.”

“We condemn the violence that happened on Oct. 7 against the Israeli people. Unspeakable, horrifying violence. … Equally, I condemn the violence that has been visited on the people of Gaza. I deeply and truly cannot imagine it,” La Spata said.

“There is so much violence that has been visited and this cease-fire is the path out of that violence. … Do I believe that the words that we speak today — how we vote today — influences directly international policy? I don’t. I don’t have those illusions. But we vote with hope. We vote with solidarity. We vote to help people feel heard in a world of silence.”

As he spoke, members of the audience held up their hands, forming heart shapes.

In all, the delay after Johnson cleared the chambers was just over an hour.

When the Council reconvened at around 12:45 p.m., Silverstein was allowed to begin her emotional address from the beginning.

In concluding, she admonished Johnson for the behind-the-scenes role he played in lobbying for what she called the “one-sided, lopsided resolution” and expressed her “disappointment and frustration” with the “administration’s handling of this vote.”

“I don’t understand why there was so much personal political capital put behind this when 28 alders asked for collaboration and there was absolutely no collaboration from the other side. We had and we continue to have opportunity to craft a resolution that could have gained unanimous support and, instead, we once again have a deeply divided Council,” Silverstein said.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) wore a keffiyeh around his neck as he argued in favor of a resolution he believes is “not controversial.”

“We all want peace, but how can we want peace and be against a cease-fire?” Sigcho-Lopez said. “I’m really proud of this administration for having a democratic dialogue, which it’s going to take to address historic conflicts that did not start on Oct. 7th. To get to that, we need a cease-fire. We need diplomacy and we need a government that works for us and not for other interests.”

If Johnson can prevail in what is almost certain to be a close vote, Chicago could become the largest city in the nation to demand a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

A letter from the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and a massive walk-out by Chicago Public School students demanding a cease-fire intensified the political pressure on Council members, many of whom receive “thousands” of emails on the subject. Some alderpersons, including the Northwest Side’s Samantha Nugent (39th), had shouting pro-Palestinian protesters show up in force at their ward offices.

Jackson, retired founder of Operation PUSH, now using a wheelchair, attended Wednesday’s meeting. He was greeted with a standing ovation and recognized by Johnson.

The resolution up for consideration Wednesday declares the City Council’s unequivocal support for “United Nations implementation of `Uniting for Peace,’ which called an emergency session of the General Assembly which voted in favor of “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

“We, the Chicago City Council, do hereby call for a permanent ceasefire to end the ongoing violence in Gaza; call for humanitarian assistance including medicine food and water to be sent into the impacted region and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” the resolution states.

It further calls for “creation of plans to protect civilian population in the region in particular to support the needs of women, children persons with disabilities and the elderly” and demands that “suitable copies of this resolution be went to President Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and the Illinois Congressional delegation.”

Although references to the failed UN Resolution 377 were stricken from the final version, it was still wholly unacceptable to Silverstein and Jewish leaders.

That’s because four “whereas clauses” of the resolution “relate to and adopt U.N. Resolution 377” even though the numbers were stricken.

Uniting for Peace is the name of UN Resolution 377, which was voted down by Biden. It is viewed as a slap in the face at Biden that would weaken U.S. power in the U.N. by enabling the General Assembly to “make non-binding policy by going around the Security Council,” thereby “taking away the U.S. veto,” said a source familiar with the behind-the-scenes negotiations.

“Our President is working toward creating peace in the region. At this moment, U.S. and Israeli negotiator are in Paris trying to make a deal. The resolution before us seeks to reduce the power of the U.S. government and undermines that effort,” Silverstein said.

“American troops and assets are being attacked and you are being asked to weaken Washington’s vetp power in the United Nations Security Council, a right that the U.S. uses to rein in authoritarian governments like Russa, North Korea and China.”

As America’s third-largest city and host of the Democratic National Convention, Silverstein said Chicago “should not vote to strip away President Biden’s control over U.S. foreign policy.”