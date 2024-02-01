The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Edgewater community holds vigil for students shot near Senn High School

Many left flowers and stuffed animals on the sidewalk, next to a message written in chalk that read “you matter to us.” The shooting of three students Wednesday follows the shooting deaths of two boys near a Loop charter school.

By  Sophie Sherry and Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
SHARE Edgewater community holds vigil for students shot near Senn High School
A message written in chalk and a sign dedicated to Daveon Gibson at a candlelight vigil Thursday outside Trinity Church, 1244 W Thorndale Ave., in Edgewater. Daveon, 16, was killed and two other Senn High School students wounded in a shooting Wednesday.

A message written in chalk and a sign dedicated to Daveon Gibson at a candlelight vigil Thursday outside Trinity Church, 1244 W Thorndale Ave., in Edgewater. Daveon, 16, was killed and two other Senn High School students wounded in a shooting Wednesday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Candles flickered in the chill of February on Thursday night as dozens of Edgewater residents sang “Amazing Grace” at a vigil for three teen boys who were shot the day before — one of them fatally — blocks away from their school. 

Neighbors stood on the corner of Magnolia and Thorndale avenues outside Trinity Church, which organized the vigil. Many left flowers and stuffed animals on the sidewalk, next to a message written in chalk that read “you matter to us.” 

“We want to pray for change, we want to pray for peace,” said Matt Sweetman, pastor of the church. “We pray for the family, we pray for the city, we pray against any retaliations or any reactions.” 

Daveon Gibson, 16, and two other boys were walking after school Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Thorndale when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. 

A sign dedicated to shooting victim Daveon Gibson, 16, outside Trinity Church in Edgewater on Thursday night. One neighbor attending a vigil for the victims said the city should considering creating a safe passage between the school and the Thorndale CTA station.

A sign dedicated to shooting victim Daveon Gibson, 16, outside Trinity Church in Edgewater on Thursday night. One neighbor attending a vigil for the victims said the city should consider creating a safe passage between the school and the Thorndale CTA station.

Anthony Vazqez/Sun-Times

A witness reported seeing one young male open fire on the three Senn High School students before fleeing the scene in a white sedan, according to police reports. 

Daveon was struck in the chest and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Another boy, also 16, suffered gunshot wounds to the jaw, chest and arm. He was taken to St. Francis in critical condition, police said. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Peg Dublin said her daughter-in-law came out of her home yesterday and held Daveon.

Mourners from the Edgewater community gather outside Trinity Church on Thursday night in memory of three Senn High School students who were shot Wednesday night. No arrests have been made.

Mourners from the Edgewater community gather outside Trinity Church on Thursday night in memory of three Senn High School students who were shot Wednesday. No arrests have been made.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“As this child was dying she held him in her arms until he died, and she will never be the same again, as the family will never be the same again,” Dublin said. 

The boys were about two blocks from their school, 5900 N. Glenwood Ave., when they were attacked, police said. 

Dublin suggested creating a safe passage route down Thorndale Avenue from Senn High School to the Thorndale CTA Red Line stop to help keep students safe.  

Local Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) attended the vigil and said she’s open to the idea. Manaa-Hoppenworth, whose office helped publicize the gathering, said she hopes the vigil shows concerned families that the community is behind them. 

Candles, gifts and notes were left outside Trinity Church. “We want to pray for change, we want to pray for peace,” said Matt Sweetman, pastor of Trinity Church. “We pray for the family, we pray for the city, we pray against any retaliations or any reactions.”&nbsp;

Candles, gifts and notes were left outside Trinity Church. “We want to pray for change, we want to pray for peace,” said Matt Sweetman, the pastor. “We pray for the family, we pray for the city, we pray against any retaliations or any reactions.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Right now we really are centered on Daveon and the families and the other victims, because we want to show them that we are here for them no matter where they are and we’re thinking about them,” Manaa-Hoppenworth said. 

According to a police report, the witness told police there appeared to be only one shooter but could not tell if there was anyone else in the vehicle. The shooting may have followed a dispute inside the school, according to the report. 

When officers arrived on the scene, a large group of students were gathered around the boys, according to the police report. 

Kelsey Craft, who’s lived in the neighborhood for seven years, attended the vigil to show support for her longtime community. She said she was in “disbelief” when she heard about the shooting. 

“For me personally my walking route is through Senn, so just thinking about those kids, defenseless and being harmed is just awful,” Craft said. “I’m really proud of our community for showing up.”

The attack occurred less than a week after two CPS students were killed in a shooting in the Loop . CPD officials have said there is no indication that the two incidents were related. 

Former Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey was among those in the crowd Thursday night. He said the shooting Wednesday hit close to him because he taught at Senn High School for a decade before stepping into the public spotlight, and his son is a junior there. 

He said more needs to be done to address the root causes of violence in pockets of the city, such as tackling homelessness and providing counseling, as well as more job opportunities for young people. 

“Every time someone is shot and killed, especially a young person, we hear public figures say we need to stop the violence, we always call on that, but I don’t think we ever do the things that are necessary to stop violence like this,” Sharkey said. 

Next Up In Crime
Southwest suburban residents charged with entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
South suburban man admits helping set fire to CTA van during 2020 riots in Chicago
Ambitious plan aims to raise $400 million to halve Chicago shootings, homicides in 5 years
Arrestan a 3 hombres que mandaban a migrantes venezolanos a robar en tiendas a cambio de identificaciones falsas
Teen seen in viral video being punched by Oak Lawn police facing robbery charge in new case
Latest shooting kills one CPS student, wounds two others in Edgewater: ‘It has to end, the harm and the chaos’
The Latest
Lincoln Park’s Semaje Howard (4) reacts as Lindblom’s Je’Shawn Stevenson (4) looks up at the scoreboard.
High School Basketball
Young Lincoln Park ends Lindblom’s city title dreams
No one saw Lincoln Park coming this season. The Lions have a first-year head coach and most of the rotation didn’t play varsity basketball last year.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago Tribune employees and their supporters picket Thursday outside the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center in West Town during a 24-hour strike to demand that management pay fair wages and not eliminate their 401(k) match benefits.
Business
Chicago Tribune reporters, newsroom staff strike for first time in newspaper’s 180-year history: ‘This is Chicago, we don’t back down’
They were joined by seven newsrooms across the country in the 24-hour strike for better pay and retention of their 401(k) match benefits. “None of us got into journalism for the money, but we can’t do it for free,” said Joe Mahr, a Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter.
By Violet Miller
 
Seven bottlenose dolphins returned to their habitat at Brookfield Zoo January 30, 2024.
Environment
Bottlenose dolphins return home after Brookfield Zoo habitat undergoes $10 million renovation
For the past 15 months Lucky, Tapeko, Allie, Kai, Spree, Noelani and Allison were at Minnesota Zoo being cared for by Brookfield Zoo’s marine mammal team.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
E. Jean Carroll, flanked by two other women, walks out of court in Manhattan.
Columnists
Donald Trump’s $83 million temper tantrum
Trump contributed to this massive judgment against him for sexually assaulting and defaming E. Jean Carroll with his ceaseless boasts about his wealth and his behavior in court.
By Mona Charen
 
US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-CAPITOL
Columnists
Illinois incumbents in Congress have fundraising advantage over rivals heading into March primary
Incumbents in the most contested Illinois House primaries - Danny Davis, Sean Casten, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Bill Foster and Mike Bost have more - cash-on-hand than their rivals.
By Lynn Sweet
 