Monday, February 5, 2024
‘They shot my son down like he was a dog,’ says mother of man killed by Carol Stream police

Isaac Goodlow III, 30, was shot and killed early Saturday by officers responding to a domestic disturbance call.

By  Susan Sarkauskas | Daily Herald
 Updated  
Bonnie Pigram says a few words about her son, Isaac Goodlow III , during a press conference on Monday, Feb. 4, 2024 in Carol Stream. Goodlow was shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers over the weekend.

Bonnie Pigram talks about her son, Isaac Goodlow III, during a new conference Monday. Goodlow was shot and killed early Saturday by Carol Stream police officers.

Paul Valade/Daily Herald

The family of a man killed Saturday by Carol Stream police say he was not a violent person and are demanding answers from authorities.

“They shot my son down like he was a dog. He would not harm a fly,” Bonnie Pigram, the mother of 30-year-old Isaac Goodlow III, said at a news conference outside the apartment building where police shot Goodlow early Saturday morning.

And Henry Pigram, Goodlow’s uncle, said he suspects the outcome would have been different if Isaac Goodlow III, 30, were not Black.

“Isaac represents a million young Black men that are kind and good. Sure, they got some issues. But at the end of the day, he would not harm a fly. He would not do anything against a police officer’s commands. He’s not that kind of kid,” Henry Pigram said.

Carol Stream police say they were called about 4:15 a.m. to the apartment on the 200 block of East St. Charles Road for a report of a domestic disturbance. In a news release, they said it was “a tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation.” Goodlow was a suspect, they said. Two officers fired shots, police said.

The officers’ body cameras were operating, the village said.

Carol Stream Mayor Frank Saverino said Monday he had no additional information.

Andrew Stroth, the attorney for Goodlow’s family, said a woman made the call.

Stroth has written to the Carol Stream mayor and the police chief, demanding they preserve all evidence. He has also requested that the family be able to view the body-camera footage.

“A Black man, unarmed, was shot in the sanctity of his own home,” Stroth said.

“ … This family wants to make sure what happened to Isaac does not happen to anybody else.”

Stroth and the family did not take questions from reporters.

The two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department. The Public Integrity Unit of the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team is investigating the shooting.

Read more at dailyherald.com .

