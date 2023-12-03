The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot at Oakbrook Terrace hotel

Authorities were called to the Hilton Suites in Oakbrook Terrace on Saturday, where shots were reportedly fired. One person was found dead and a suspect arrested.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
SHARE Man fatally shot at Oakbrook Terrace hotel
Police have taken a suspect into custody in a shooting death Saturday at the Hilton Suites in Oakbrook Terrace.

Police have taken a suspect into custody in a shooting death Saturday at the Hilton Suites in Oakbrook Terrace.

Google Maps

A person was taken into custody in a fatal shooting Saturday at a hotel in Oakbrook Terrace.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the Hilton Suites, 10 Drury Lane, and found one person with gunshot wounds, Oakbrook Terrace police said.

The victim, Calvin Truitt, 33, was taken to an area hospital, where he died, according to police and the DuPage County coroner’s office.

Officers searched the hotel and located a person of interest, who was taken into custody, police said.

The shooting was described as an “isolated incident” by police, adding that there was no ongoing danger to the community.

The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and Oakbrook Terrace police are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago woman charged in DUI hit-and-run death of Edgewater cyclist
21-year-old Roseland man charged for April murder
Boy, 16, shot in South Chicago
9-year-old boy in critical condition after fall from third-floor window in Rogers Park
Elk Grove Village police fatally shoot man they say was wielding knife
Man charged with shooting that left 9-month-old daughter in critical condition
The Latest
Elite_Classic.jpg
Sports
Aubrey Galvan shines, Ramblers dominate in their Chicago Elite Classic debut
The Ramblers dominated their first game on the Chicago Elite Classic stage, beating St. Louis Vashon (2-2) 64-24. The Ramblers held Vashon scoreless in the second quarter and their suffocating defense held Vashon to 17.5% shooting.
By Kyle Williams
 
The Blackhawks’ winless road trip ended Sunday with a 4-1 loss to the Wild.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ offense remains toothless in trip-ending loss to Wild
The Hawks’ 4-1 defeat Sunday concluded a three-game road trip in which they didn’t score a single goal when Connor Bedard wasn’t on the ice.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Fire Department crews douse rekindled flames from a second fire at the historic Swift Mansion in Bronzeville on Sunday. The building dates to 1892 and was recently home to the Inner City Youth and Adult Foundation.
Bronzeville
Fire crews return as fire reignites at historic Swift mansion in Bronzeville
Firefighters were called to the historic home at 45th and South Michigan Avenue twice on Sunday to put down a fire. The cause is under investigation. No one was hurt.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Lukas Reichel is a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks make Lukas Reichel a healthy scratch as poor season reaches pivotal point
After 22 games of struggles — tallying only six points, including zero even-strength goals — Reichel sat out Sunday against the Wild. “He needs to...come back with a little bit of fire,” coach Luke Richardson said.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Bears
Bears’ task in final 5 weeks: ‘Find ways to win’
The Bears’ latest win was maybe 20 minutes old when tight end Cole Kmet wondered whether they could do it again.
By Patrick Finley
 