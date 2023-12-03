Man fatally shot at Oakbrook Terrace hotel
Authorities were called to the Hilton Suites in Oakbrook Terrace on Saturday, where shots were reportedly fired. One person was found dead and a suspect arrested.
A person was taken into custody in a fatal shooting Saturday at a hotel in Oakbrook Terrace.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the Hilton Suites, 10 Drury Lane, and found one person with gunshot wounds, Oakbrook Terrace police said.
The victim, Calvin Truitt, 33, was taken to an area hospital, where he died, according to police and the DuPage County coroner’s office.
Officers searched the hotel and located a person of interest, who was taken into custody, police said.
The shooting was described as an “isolated incident” by police, adding that there was no ongoing danger to the community.
The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and Oakbrook Terrace police are investigating.
