The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Theater Entertainment and Culture Music

Stage musical of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ to debut in Minneapolis next year

The musical will be staged in the late singer’s hometown at the State Theatre.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Stage musical of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ to debut in Minneapolis next year
Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 18, 1985.

Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, California, in 1985.

AP. File

The world premiere stage adaptation of Prince’s film and album “Purple Rain” is set for spring 2025 at an appropriate place — Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis.

The musical will be staged at the State Theatre in Minneapolis with music and lyrics by Prince and a story by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for his plays “Gloria” and “Everybody.” Lileana Blain-Cruz, a Tony Award nominee for “The Skin of Our Teeth,” will direct.

“Prince talked about adapting ‘Purple Rain’ for the stage for years. It’s only fitting that we launch this world premiere musical version in the city where it all began,” said L Londell McMillan, former Prince manager and Larry Mestel, founder & CEO of Primary Wave Music, in a statement.

“We’re very excited for the creative team to be inspired by the Minneapolis sound and the unparalleled and unique spirit of the city that Prince inspired.”

Production dates, cast and details will be revealed later.

“Purple Rain” tells the vaguely autobiographical story of an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene who is juggling a tumultuous home life and a budding romance.

The film, which won an Oscar for its song score, includes the hits “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” and “Take Me With U.”

Prince died in 2016 without a will. His estate and the rights to his music were settled in 2022.

Next Up In Theater
‘Tambo & Bones,’ ‘American Psycho,’ ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ top the 2024 Non-Equity Jeff Awards nominations
‘Selling Kabul’ a breathless thriller, meticulously rendered by Northlight
Exuberant ‘Illinoise’ blends the historical and the personal
Solid cast treads absurdist waters amid allegory-fueled ‘Flood’
Powerhouse cast brings down the house in Marriott Theatre’s sizzling ‘In the Heights’
‘Highway Patrol’ deepens as Dana Delany’s social media play grows more complex
The Latest
The back of Chicago Fire Department ambulance
Chicago
Detectives investigating death of 3-month-old girl in Edgewater
Authorities say Hazyia Henigan was found unresponsive in the 6200 block of North Kenmore Avenue. An autopsy was pending as detectives were investigating.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Simeon’s Rashad McKinnie (4) hits a three against Lane.
High School Basketball
Rashad McKinnie leads Simeon past Lane and into the Public League Final Four. ‘He showed Chicago he is a Simeon guy.’
McKinnie scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while playing a major role in limiting Lane star guard Shaheed Solebo.
By Michael O’Brien
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
The Bulls are better statistically but not where it matters most
While the Bulls are playing better at both ends of the floor since a dismal start, very little has changed in the standings.
By Joe Cowley
 
The skyline rises up behind the United Center on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
2024 Democratic National Convention
City slips, allows protesters near Democratic National Convention when whole world is watching
Due to a technicality, the city was forced on appeal Monday to allow one of those groups to march to the sidewalk in front of the United Center. The Poor People’s Army was granted its permit after the city failed to respond to the application within its own 10-day deadline.
By David Struett
 
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, plans to sponsor a bill that would end the subminimum wage for tipped workers — mirroring an ordinance Chicago passed last year.
Springfield
Progressive state lawmakers push to end subminimum wage for tipped workers across Illinois
According to the proposal, the subminimum wage would be phased out over a two-year period and would require that service charges, such as tips, go to employees, not employers. It would also require that tips bring workers to the full minimum wage on a per shift basis, instead of weekly or biweekly.
By Tina Sfondeles
 