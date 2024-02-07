Beyond Wonderland Chicago: Tiësto, Diplo lead lineup for city’s new EDM festival

Tiësto, Diplo, Benny Benassi and Kaskade are among the EDM superstars set for Chicago’s first Beyond Wonderland music festival.

A West Coast fixture since 2010, Beyond Wonderland expands to the Midwest with the June 1-2 event at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

The festival announcement promises to showcase “a diverse range of electronic sub-genres, including house, techno, trance, and bass.”

Dozens of acts are booked for the fest’s four stages, called Queen’s Domain, Mad Hatter’s Castle, Cheshire Woods and Caterpillar’s Garden. The latter will pay homage to house music, Chicago’s homegrown dance genre.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday at Chicago.BeyondWonderland.com.

With its June dates, Beyond Wonderland gets a jump on the area’s other big dance music events, both set for Labor Day weekend: the ARC Music Festival in Union Park and the North Coast Music Festival in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

The large-scale Spring Awakening festival last went on in 2021.

Beyond Wonderland Chicago is a collaboration between Insomniac, the California-based company that also produces Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, and Chicago’s Auris Presents.

Here’s the lineup of artists set for Beyond Wonderland Chicago: