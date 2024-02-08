Johnson launches plans to address local business, food insecurity

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s plans to increase food access kicked off Thursday with the launch of The Good Food Fund and Food Business Incubator Program, with $7 million to support businesses in the food industry.

The Good Food Fund and Food Business Incubator Program are “groundbreaking initiatives aimed at nourishing both our communities and local businesses,” Johnson said in a news release.

Through the two programs, Johnson and the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) hope to address two key issues that are often found on the city’s South and West sides — food insecurity and a lack of local businesses.

The fund and business incubator programs were in early stages when initially announced in August. Johnson issued a call for proposals from organizations that would allocate, manage the $7 million and provide ground-level support.

Allies for Community Business was selected to manage the Good Food Fund, which will provide grants and low-interest loans to food businesses through $5 million, the release said.

Allies for Community Business specializes in providing capital, coaching and connections to business owners “to create generational wealth,” according to their website.

Seven organizations and businesses were chosen to run Food-Business Incubator Programs and create custom programs for small businesses.

The awarded $2 million total over one year can provide those local businesses with the physical spaces, technical help and education needed to get their companies up and running.

The seven organizations chosen to help guide local businesses are BUILD, Inc, Chicago’s Sunshine Enterprises, DishRoulette Kitchen NFP, E.G. Woode, Family Farmed, Food He.ro and Greater Chatham Initiative.

Family Farmed is a nonprofit that aims to address several food issues, including expanding the production and distribution of locally grown products, according to their LinkedIn page.

Greater Chatham Initiative already has a food lab program that has helped over 60 food-based businesses, executive director Nedra Fears said. With these funds they’re able to use the feedback given to them by their prior participants, such as help with kitchen layout and nutrition.

“We have one of our new staff members, Enrique Torres, and he is a former executive chef for major chains and privately owned restaurants. He will be working with the chefs on how to fine tune and improve their dishes,” she said.

“These eight organizations are already champions for small food businesses and have been working hard to help build an equitable food ecosystem in Chicago,” said BACP Commissioner Kenneth Meyer in the release.

The focus of the funds will be on aiding new or current businesses in communities with low-food access, which are disproportionately located on the South and West sides, the release said.

New or current business owners can apply to receive these resources in early spring.

According to the news release, Allies for Community Business will also provide business coaching and application advice to those interested.

The Good Food Fund application opens in early spring, and additional information for both programs can be found at Chicago.gov/BACPRecoveryPlan.

