Kaylee Huang (center), who is in the seventh grade at Robert Healy Elementary School, performs with Janet Mei (right), a sixth grader, during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 11 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

A Chicago Public Schools teacher on the Far South Side won the Milken Educator Award, the Girl Scouts of Chicago and Northwest Indiana opened cookie booths, and concertgoers waited in hours-long lines at the United Center for a performance by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Waves crash along the seawall at Promontory Point on the Southside, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Adriana (right) and her husband stand for a photo on the Northwest Side, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Adriana was robbed at gunpoint while en route to the Jefferson Park CTA Transit Center.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Comfort Agboola, a teacher at the Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School in Pullman, cries as she is surprised with the news that she won the Milken Educator Award in the school, Feb. 2 The award, which comes with a $25,000 cash prize, recognizes excellent educators across the nation.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A student reacts at the Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School in the Pullman neighborhood, where officials awarded Comfort Agboola the Milken Educator Award, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. The award, which comes with a $25,000 cash prize, recognizes excellent educators across the nation. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dozens of community members, activists, politicians, police officers and more attend a Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability special public meeting on gunshot detection technology at St. Sabina Church on the South Side, Thursday, Feb. 8.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Teachers Union members picket outside Instituto Health &amp; Science Career Academy at 2520 S Western Ave in Little Village, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Girl Scout Jordan Banks (right), 18, and her mother and Troop Master of Troop 49999, Candice Banks, stand outside their Evanston home selling Girl Scouts cookies to passing by cars and pedestrians, Monday, Feb. 5. Jordan, who is in her final year of Girl Scouts as an Ambassador, is raising money for a Gold Award and hopes to have a friendship bench installed in a nearby middle school.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Pallbearers wheel out coffins of Christine Esters and Angel Nance outside Victory City Church in Joliet after the funeral for Christine and William Esters, Tameaka, Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah and Angel Nance, Saturday, Feb. 3. Romeo Nance killed all seven of his relatives and another victim, which police believe to be random, on Jan. 21, before killing himself the next day in Texas, according to Joliet police.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds of concertgoers wait in a line that nearly circles the block to get inside the United Center for an hours-long delayed Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, concert, Thursday, Feb. 8.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Students perform during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

