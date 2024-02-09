Picture Chicago: 11 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Pallbearers wheel out coffins of Christine Esters and Angel Nance outside Victory City Church in Joliet after the funeral for Christine and William Esters, Tameaka, Joshua, Alexandria, Alonnah and Angel Nance, Saturday, Feb. 3. Romeo Nance killed all seven of his relatives and another victim, which police believe to be random, on Jan. 21, before killing himself the next day in Texas, according to Joliet police.