Picture Chicago: 11 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
A Chicago Public Schools teacher on the Far South Side won the Milken Educator Award, the Girl Scouts of Chicago and Northwest Indiana opened cookie booths, and concertgoers waited in hours-long lines at the United Center for a performance by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.
The Latest
The 49ers are slight favorites, but a strong majority of our voters went with the Chiefs.
With all of the exterior esoteric nonsense orbiting the game Sunday — all of the non-football buzz madness — the game itself can get lost. Don’t fall for the deception.
Rebuilding the village that’s raising our children will take prayer — and accountability.
While Bulls fans have every right to be underwhelmed with the lack of creativity with the roster, especially at Thursday’s trade deadline, before they start piling on Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley it might be time to find a mirror.
The NFL indicated a preference to have the Bears or Dolphins in the first game in Spain.