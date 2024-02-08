The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Education News Chicago

Chinese traditions kept alive in CPS’ annual Lunar New Year performance

The Lunar New Year performances at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport — held annually for at least 30 years — are so popular that parents come back even after their children leave for high school.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Chinese traditions kept alive in CPS’ annual Lunar New Year performance
Kaylee Huang (center), who is in the seventh grade at Robert Healy Elementary School, performs with Janet Mei (right), a sixth grader, during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Kaylee Huang (center), who is in the seventh grade at Robert Healy Elementary School, performs with Janet Mei (right), a sixth-grader, during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Ahead of Lunar New Year this weekend, students at one South Side school carried on a tradition of showcasing Chinese folk dances in a school assembly.

The performance at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport — held annually for at least 30 years — is so popular that some parents return after their children leave for high school, Principal Erin Kamradt said.

“They’re still coming to the performances because we’re keeping their cultural traditions alive and teaching it to their kids,” she said.

The yearly program at the school — with a student body that’s 75% Asian American — was even once attended by former Mayor Rahm Emanuel a decade ago.

Healy Folk Dancers perform “Swaying Willow” during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Healy Folk Dancers perform “Swaying Willow” during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport on Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Lunar New Year, on Saturday, is one of the most important holidays in traditional Chinese culture. The upcoming Year of the Dragon will be celebrated with a parade in Uptown on Feb. 17, and in Chinatown on Feb. 18.

Celebrations begin Saturday on the new moon and culminate Feb. 20 during the full moon.

Thursday’s performances, held in the school’s theater, at 3010 S. Parnell Ave., ranged from traditional to modern.

Eighth-grader Mia Li performed a traditional Chi Ling dance in an elaborate red gown. Li has been practicing traditional Chinese dances since she was 4 years old, and was happy to bring that knowledge to the peers she danced with.

“Not many people know about the traditions of China,” she said. “It’s a good time to share” those.

Angela Mei, who is in second grade at Robert Healy Elementary School, sings “Happy New Year” during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Angela Mei, who is in second grade at Robert Healy Elementary School, sings “Happy New Year” during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Other performances included a modern, upbeat children’s song and dance led by Ms. Yuen’s second-grade class.

Ms. Chan’s third-grade class performed the myth of “Why the rooster crows in the morning.”

According to the performance, the emperor enlists his best warrior to shoot down six superfluous suns that have been scorching his people. The last remaining sun then takes shelter behind a large mountain, leaving the emperor’s people freezing.

Despite the roaring of the tiger and mooing of a cow, the sun refuses to come out. But after the rooster crows, and the emperor’s people compliment the sun, it returns.

After telling that tale, the children danced off the stage to applause and a comical music video of a “techno chicken.”

The Lion Dance Troupe, which consists of Robert Healy Elementary School students, performs a Dragon Dance during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

The Lion Dance Troupe, which consists of Robert Healy Elementary School students, performs a dragon dance at a Lunar New Year celebration in Bridgeport.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The show opened with a traditional lion dance, in which students lifted elaborate costumes over their heads.

Sixth-grader Ella Liu played the part of one of those heads. Students had been practicing for the show in after-school sessions since late September, she said.

Healy is a neighborhood school that, despite having boundaries that don’t quite reach Chinatown, still heavily represents a Chinese American population that has spilled into neighboring Bridgeport, Kamradt said.

The student body has been between 70% and 80% Asian American for Kamradt’s entire 14-year tenure there.

“We try to celebrate all the cultures we have,” she said. “I think it’s important for kids to see that their culture is celebrated, and that all of these traditions are important.”

Nathan Zheng, who is in third grade at Robert Healy Elementary School, performs during a Lunar New Year celebration at Robert Healy Elementary School in the Bridgeport neighborhood, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Nathan Zheng, a third-grader at Robert Healy Elementary School, performs during a Lunar New Year celebration. The school’s student population is between 70% and 80% Asian American.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Next Up In Education
Black children have paid a steep price for the hollowing-out of Chicago’s neighborhood schools
Legislators should move ahead on plan for an elected Chicago school board
Teachers at Instituto charter schools go on strike: ‘We will be here every day until we get a contract’
Families, schools rattled by end of state private school scholarship program
Author Saul Bellow to earn yet another honor Tuesday
Swastika found drawn in Hillel Social Room at Loyola University Chicago
The Latest
Taylor Raddysh hasn’t been as productive this season for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks need more from Taylor Raddysh during season’s final stretch
Raddysh has scored just five goals in 46 games this year, down from 20 goals in 78 games last year. A return to more his efficient, dangerous ways during the final 31 games would help him and the Hawks significantly.
By Ben Pope
 
An electric school bus against a blue sky.
Environment
ComEd giving $57 million to governments, businesses for electric vehicles
The new program aims to encourage purchases of electric vans, trucks and buses to reduce air pollution in Chicago and across Northern Illinois.
By Audrey Hettleman and Brett Chase
 
Danny Mendick of the Mets is congratulated after he homered against the Cubs on Aug. 7, 2023, in New York.
White Sox
White Sox invite 26 to spring training
Former White Sox infielder Danny Mendick, top prospect Colson Montgomery among the group.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Yasmeen Elagha, who has been trying to help her relatives (in photo on television screen in background) evacuate from Khan Younis in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas War
Palestinian American brothers from Lombard taken in Israeli raid of their Gaza shelter, family says
The brothers, who are U.S. citizens, and other family members were taken early Thursday morning after months of failed attempts to secure their evacuation.
By Nader Issa
 
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., pauses during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 10, 2024. House Republicans are off to a raucous start in their first week back in Washington after an extended holiday break. Some are openly criticizing new House Speaker Mike Johnson. Others helped sink a routine procedural vote to express their displeasure with topline spending levels that Johnson negotiated with Democrats for the current fiscal year.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Columnists
Republicans are taking the country with them as they keep spiraling downward
Donald Trump’s ouster from the White House in 2020 didn’t mark the end of dysfunction and chaos in Washington. Since then, the turbid depths to which the Republican Party can sink have only steepened.
By S. E. Cupp
 