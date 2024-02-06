The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Education News Chicago

Teachers at Instituto charter schools go on strike: ‘We will be here every day until we get a contract’

Faculty at two campuses serving the Latino community are asking for competitive wages, hiring more teachers, more bilingual staffing and special education teachers.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Teachers at Instituto charter schools go on strike: ‘We will be here every day until we get a contract’
Chicago Teachers Union members picket outside Instituto Health &amp; Science Career Academy at 2520 S Western Ave in Little Village, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Chicago Teachers Union members picket outside Instituto Health Science Career Academy in Little Village on Tuesday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Teachers from Instituto Health Science Career Academy and Instituto Justice and Leadership Academy went on strike Tuesday, demanding competitive wages and more school resources.

The teachers, who are part of the Chicago Teachers Union, started striking outside Instituto Health Science Career Academy, 2520 S. Western Ave. in Little Village after more than a year and a half of bargaining. Their demands included more competitive wages as well as the hiring of additional teachers, bilingual staffing and special-education faculty. CTU represents 48 members and staff at both Instituto schools.

“We have kids that are lost. They need extra support within the classroom,” said Maureen O’Donnell, who teaches world history, civics and consumer education. 

Maureen O’Donnell, world history teacher at Instituto Health &amp; Science Career Academy pickets alongside other Chicago Teachers Union members outside Instituto Health &amp; Science Career Academy at 2520 S Western Ave in Little Village, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Maureen O’Donnell, world history teacher at Instituto Health Science Career Academy, walks the picket line Tuesday. Teachers at the school have been bargaining for a year and a half for a new contract. They are asking for more teachers to be hired, competitive wages and more bilingual and special-ed staffing.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The two schools enroll a total of 550 students. Of those, 300 are in need of emergent bilingual services, and 130 are in need of special-education services, she said.

Without these services, students aren’t getting the education they need and deserve, O’Donnell said. She’s seen a lack of resources leave students frustrated and disconnected, she said.

“We are deeply disappointed with the union’s decision to strike, especially after we acquiesced to their most ‘critical demands: compensation, retirement and healthcare in line with other charter schools and maintaining the status quo on union rights and the parties’ grievance and discipline procedures,” said Carlos Jaramillo, chief operating officer of Instituto del Progreso Latino, which runs both schools, in a statement Tuesday.

In his statement, Jaramillo accused teachers of not bargaining in good faith and said “all CTU wants is more power to further their own political agenda.”

Due to mismanagement and lack of competitive wages, Instituto has lost “a number of veteran teachers,” said Louis Lucas, a science teacher.

Louis Lucas, science teacher at Instituto Health Science Career Academy pickets alongside other Chicago Teachers Union members outside Instituto Health &amp; Science Career Academy at 2520 S Western Ave in Little Village, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Louis Lucas, science teacher at Instituto Health Science Career Academy, says the school has lost a number of veteran teachers due to mismanagement and lack of competitive wages.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“We’re woefully understaffed in almost every department. We cannot keep people that we’re hiring, because we’re not offering them a competitive wage,” Lucas said. “It’s become a revolving door.”

In Lucas’ department, he said there were 14 science teachers when he started in 2015. Now, there are four. The workload for teachers has increased considerably, he said.

“We’re particularly saddened because this school could be much better than what it is,” he said.

Eva Arcentales, Spanish teacher at Instituto Health Science Career Academy pickets alongside other Chicago Teachers Union members outside Instituto Health &amp; Science Career Academy at 2520 S Western Ave in Little Village,

Eva Arcentales, Spanish teacher at Instituto Health Science Career Academy, has worked at the school for 14 years. She says teachers don’t feel respect from the administration and that enrollment has dropped while academic development has declined.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Teachers don’t feel respect from the administration, Spanish teacher Eva Arcentales said. Arcentales, who has worked at Instituto Health Science Career Academy for 14 years, said the school is not what it once was. Arcentales said that in recent years she’s seen enrollment decrease and academic development decline.

“The administration of this school doesn’t care about education. Even though they know that Instituto de Progreso Latino has a mission to serve the Latino community, they don’t care about education of our community,” she said. 

Related

Both CTU members and representatives of Instituto del Progreso Latino were in a bargaining session Tuesday. If a contract is not agreed upon, teachers will continue striking outside of the schools Wednesday morning.

“We will be here every day until we get a contract,” O’Donnell said.

Next Up In Education
Families and schools are rattled by end of state private school scholarship program
Author Saul Bellow to earn yet another honor Tuesday
Swastika found drawn in Hillel Social Room at Loyola University Chicago
Johnson tells state lawmakers he wants 10 school board members elected this year — not all 21
South Side middle school teacher is sole Illinois winner of 2023-24 ‘Oscars of teaching’
Principal says CTU president told teachers to ‘punch their principal in the face,’ files police report
The Latest
Los fiscales dijeron que el acusado no tiene licencia para realizar masajes.
La Voz Chicago
Masajista de Pilsen es acusado de tocar inapropiadamente a una clienta
La propietaria de Chocolate For Your Body, Laura Wilczynska, dijo que la clienta reportó el incidente a los dueños y el hombre fue despedido.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Michael Jordan de los Chicago Bulls celebra después de que los Bulls ganaron el Campeonato de la NBA al vencer a los Utah Jazz 87-86, el domingo 14 de junio de 1998, en Salt Lake City.
La Voz Chicago
Subastan zapatos de Michael Jordan por $8 millones, un récord
Se vendieron los seis modelos de zapatos Air Jordan, correspondientes a los últimos partidos de las series de los campeonatos de 1991, 92, 93, 96, 97 y 98.
By Associated Press
 
Alfonso Carvajal utiliza su bicicleta para buscar una vivienda permanente en Chicago que le permita a su familia salir de un refugio municipal.
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes de Chicago bajo presión ante la cercanía de la fecha límite para encontrar vivienda permanente
Los migrantes que buscan apartamentos se enfrentan a obstáculos lingüísticos y económicos en un mercado sin suficientes lugares a precios asequibles para vivir.
By Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
 
An aerial view of the collateral channel located near West 31st Street and South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village.
Environment
EPA agrees to investigate Southwest Side waterway under Superfund program
Little Village organizers asked EPA to investigate the channel, which connects to the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal, citing studies finding heavy metal contaminants and cancer-causing chemicals in the water.
By Brett Chase
 
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, plans to sponsor a bill that would end the subminimum wage for tipped workers — mirroring an ordinance Chicago passed last year.
Politics
Progressive state lawmakers push to end subminimum wage for tipped workers
According to the proposal, the subminimum wage would be phased out over a two-year period and would require that service charges, like tips, go to employees, not employers. It would also require that tips bring workers to the full minimum wage on a per shift basis, instead of weekly or biweekly.
By Tina Sfondeles
 