Afternoon Edition: Nov. 1, 2021

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 31. Tomorrow will be sunny with a high near 44.

A Cook County judge today effectively sent city attorneys and the Chicago Police Department’s labor unions back to the bargaining table to resolve a dispute over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate — but also told the city it can’t require officers to get vaccinated by the end of the year.

The case “presents two competing public interests, but one interest need not be scuttled in favor of another,” Judge Raymond Mitchell wrote in his ruling. “The City’s public health objective and the police union’s desire to pursue their grievances are not wholly irreconcilable.”

Mitchell, who heard arguments in the case last week by attorneys for the Fraternal Order of Police and the city, left intact the requirement that Chicago Police Department officers report their vaccine status and the city’s current policy requiring multiple weekly tests for unvaccinated officers. But Mitchell’s order does stay the Dec. 31 deadline for all officers to be vaccinated, urging the city and union to pursue a labor arbitration.

“The reporting obligation itself is a minimal intrusion,” Mitchell wrote, “particularly considering that police officers already are obligated to provide medical information to their employer.”

Lodge 7 of the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents rank-and-file officers, was joined in its lawsuit by smaller unions representing CPD sergeants, lieutenants and captains.

Steppenwolf Theatre’s new Arts and Education Center is a ‘love letter to Chicago’

The new Steppenwolf Theatre campus is all about collision.

Glass panes collide with ribbed concrete panels. Traditional playwriting collides with a new style of art for performers to imagine. In the new in-the-round theater, artists collide with audiences, who sit close enough to see the sweat bead on actors’ foreheads.

“What we have is an investment in the theater that we are today with the architectural investment in our legacy to come,” said E. Brooke Flanagan, Steppenwolf’s executive director. “We have space to grow into the theater company that we will be. But it’s founded in the principles of ensemble, innovation and the commitment to being a Chicago-based theater.”

The heart of the new campus, Flanagan said, is the Round Theater, a six-row, 400-seat room where the stage sits in the center and no audience member will be more than 20 feet from the actors.

Bookending Steppenwolf’s renovation fundraising campaign have been two global calamities — the 2008 financial crisis, which came just as talks of the project were getting underway, and the COVID-19 pandemic, as construction wrapped up. Those challenges required Steppenwolf to “drill down to our core values,” Flanagan said.

When do you think it’s appropriate to start hearing Christmas music?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com

On Friday, we asked you: If you could commission a mural honoring one Chicagoan, who would you choose and where would you have it painted? Here’s what some of you said...

“A mural somewhere in Old Town of some of the OG Second City alums — Bill Murray, John Belushi, John Candy, etc.” — Mickey Vincent

“Harold Washington on any building facing Ed Burke’s home and/or office.” — Michelle Willis

“Muddy Waters anywhere overlooking Millennium Park.” — Lee Krompart

“Studs Terkel. Anywhere near Bughouse Square (Washington Square Park, near the Newberry Library).” — Jason Betke

“I see a lot of good names, but many are not native Chicagoans. I’m going with Mike Royko, painted on any building overlooking a softball diamond.” — Lynne Victorine

“The late great Bishop Brazier on a viaduct wall on 63rd and Dan Ryan.” — Sandra Wiley

“John Prine, Old Town School of Music.” — Dylan Yellowlees

