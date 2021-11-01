NHL removes Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane from COVID-19 protocol

Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane has been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Matt Meacham also have left the protocol.

The move means Kane is cleared to play when the Hawks try for their first win of the season Monday night against the Ottawa Senators. The team is 0-7-2 heading into tonight’s game at the United Center.

Kane entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Oct. 23. He has one goal and four assists in five games this season.

The use of the COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean Kane or the coaches tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. The team was 100% vaccinated at the start of training camp.

Forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman remain in the protocol.