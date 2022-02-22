Afternoon Edition: Feb. 22, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Afternoon Edition Chicago’s most important news of the day, delivered every weekday afternoon. Plus, a bonus issue on Saturdays that dives into the city’s storied history. Subscribe

This afternoon will continue to see rain showers, freezing rain and areas of fog with a high near 25 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy, freezing drizzle, a low around 13 and wind chill values as low as minus-1. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 25 and wind chill values as low as minus-3.

Top story

Chicago will lift its mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates on Feb. 28, but Chicago Public School students, teachers and employees must keep their masks on — at least for the time being.

Rather than risk yet another confrontation with the Chicago Teachers Union, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her hand-picked CPS CEO Pedro Martinez are prepared, for now, to abide by the agreement they struck with CTU that ended a dispute that canceled classes for five days last month.

The mayor and Chicago Public Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced the good news during a City Hall news conference. Martinez initially had been scheduled to appear with them, but an updated schedule for the mayor issued at 1 p.m. no longer included the schools CEO.

At least one lawsuit has been filed — by CPS parents in Mount Greenwood — that could end up lifting the mask mandate in Chicago. Mandates already have been lifted in more than 150 school districts elsewhere around the state.

No matter what happens in CPS, starting on Monday, patrons of restaurants, bars and gyms will soon be free to take their masks off and keep their vaccine cards in their wallets.

“Thanks to the ongoing progress the city is making in coming out of the Omicron surge, we’re announcing today that we will remove the indoor mask mandate and the vaccine requirement for certain public locations on Feb. 28 this coming Monday. This is in alignment with the state’s previously announced plans to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate on that same date,” Lightfoot told a City Hall news conference.

“It’s important for us to recognize this moment for what it is: a huge step forward in our effort to overcome COVID-19. We would not have been in a position — even a few weeks ago — to be making this kind of announcement today.”

Fran Spielman and Nader Issa have more on the status of the mandates here.

More news you need

A bright one

Parents and students packed the auditorium at Benito Juarez Community Academy High school Tuesday for what they thought was an assembly about activities for seniors, such as graduation requirements.

But they quickly noticed something else was afoot. TV cameras lined the back wall. Local radio deejays opened the assembly by telling students to take out their phones because history was about to be made.

Juarez principal Juan Carlos Ocon addressed the crowd and talked about how much the pandemic interrupted the lives of the seniors.

Then, he said: “Today, we are bringing you some good news.”

Ocon told the students that the prom wouldn’t be held in the school cafeteria or gym.

“Prom is going to be in the Palmer House for the first time in two years,” he said. And graduation is not going to be in the parking lot or the soccer field but at the Arie Crown Theater, Ocon added.

But the surprises didn’t end there.

Philanthropist Pete Kadens came to the podium and revealed: Each student was going to get a full scholarship to college.

Read the rest of Sarah Karp’s story to see how students and their families reacted to the incredible news.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

How do you feel about Chicago’s plans to lift its mask and vaccine mandates?

Email us (please include your first name and where you live) and we might include your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Friday we asked you: What’s a reasonable home temperature?

Here’s what some of you said…

“72-73 for me during cold weather. Summertime, a bit warmer, maybe 75 (don’t recall what I settled on last year).” — Susan Vavrick

“69 in the winter, 74 in the summer.” — Alec Knight

“78 degrees, I feel cold a lot.” — Marta Omarr

“68° in winter (lower if possible), 78° in summer (higher if possible). Unless you have a debilitating disease, those that are higher or lower respectively are terrible selfish humans.” — Howard Beale

“For my family, a reasonable (and comfortable) home temperature is 70-72 degrees.” — Tracy Poyser

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Sign up here to get the Afternoon Edition in your inbox every day.