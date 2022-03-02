Afternoon Edition: March 2, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan indicted in political corruption probe

Former House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted on criminal charges as part of an ongoing federal political corruption investigation, sources said.

Madigan is now one of the most significant politicians in Illinois history ever to face criminal charges, despite having left office more than a year ago. The news is the culmination of one of the most significant, expansive public corruption investigations Illinois has seen in years, already leaving an indelible mark on state politics by knocking Madigan out of power in January 2021.

The powerful Southwest Side Democrat had held his seat in the state House of Representatives since 1971 and served as speaker for all but two years between 1983 and 2020.

We first revealed in 2019 that the feds had recorded Madigan as early as 2014 at his private law firm, during a meeting with then-Ald. Danny Solis and a developer hoping to build a hotel in Chinatown. In a 2016 federal court affidavit exclusively obtained by the Sun-Times, an FBI agent alleged that Solis agreed to use his public office to provide “private benefits” to Madigan.

Solis later went on to become a secret government cooperator until his work with the feds was first revealed by our reporters.

Still, it wasn’t until July 2020 that federal prosecutors finally implicated Madigan in a bribery scheme involving ComEd, giving him the moniker “Public Official A.” That development would eventually lead to the end of Madigan’s tenure as the longest-serving state House leader in U.S. history.

Jon Seidel has more on Madigan’s indictment here.

Ellie Goulding, Chelsea Handler set for new ‘women-powered’ Versa fest in Chicago

Versa Festival, a new entry in Chicago’s summer festival lineup features a packed, women-centered lineup and is set for June 11-12 in Lincoln Park.

The festival boasts a roster of performers ranging from pop star Ellie Goulding to comedian Chelsea Handler to author Gloria Steinem.

Organizers describe the fest as “a place where we can celebrate at full volume, where we can dance and laugh with artists and visionaries who reflect the world we live in. Where we’ll discover that we can fight the good fight and have a great time, all at once.”

Jamila Woods performs at the Blue Stage at Pitchfork music festival at Union Park, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Also set for the musical stages are Kali Uchis, Kim Petras, Monica, Liz Phair, Mon Laferte, Jamila Woods, Young M.A, Ingrid Andress, Yuna, Big Freedia, Yendry, Laura Jane Grace, Salem Ilese, Deb Never, Madame Gandhi, Lila Ike, Adeline, Vagabon, Coco & Breezy, Lillie Mae and Tia Wood.

Other comedians lined up include Ilana Glazer, Fortune Feimster, Patti Harrison, Aida Rodriguez, Dulce Sloan and Sydnee Washington. A lineup of more than 50 speakers is promised as well, including Steinem and performance artist Alok Vaid-Menon.

A Versa Ball will celebrate the ballroom scene, and Gail Simmons of “Top Chef” will spearhead a menu of dining options from “celebrated female chefs from Chicago and beyond.”

Darel Jevens has more info on the festival here.

Yesterday we asked you: How would you describe what paczki tastes like to someone who’s never had one?

Here’s what some of you said…

“A thicker chewier jelly donut so heavy that is like a brick.” — Rebecca Swain Swenson

“A doughnut made without reading the recipe. Good but kind of off.” — Suzanne Setterstrom Moller

“It’s a heavy version of a jelly filled donut, using more butter and Sugar. The tradition started by using all the leftover butter and sugar from Fat Tuesday.” — Catherine Anne

“Imagine the best doughnut you ever ate with fruit or custard where the hole used to be.” — Richard Andrewski

“A delectable fried donut minus the hole and a fruit filling in its place.” — Carol Wortel

“Like love. Like powdered sugar-covered, fudge-flavored love.” — Brad Kupiec

“Orland Bakery’s are pure heaven — fantastic light dough, delectable fillings. A filled pillow of joy!” — Jill Reilly White

“Fluffy fruit-filled little pillows of dough rolled in powdered or granulated sugar. Heavenly.” — Barbara Conrad Hippler

“Think of your favorite food — these are better!” — Norb Rozanski

“A little slice of Polish Heaven.” — Sherry Ciecierski

