Afternoon Edition: June 10, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 79 degrees. Similar weather will continue into tonight with a low around 58. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and a high near 77. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a high around 79.

Afternoon Edition Email Submit By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy

Top story

In a potentially seismic shift in the Republican race for governor, downstate farmer Darren Bailey has seized a 15-percentage-point lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin less than three weeks before the Illinois primary, a new Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll has found.

The survey of 677 likely Republican primary voters taken Monday and Tuesday by Public Policy Polling showed the first-term senator from southern Illinois opening up a commanding lead over Irvin and their four other primary rivals, marking the first public poll to put Bailey ahead of the pack.

A total of 32% of respondents said they’d vote for Bailey if the primary were held this past week. Only 17% chose Irvin. And the downstate lawmaker was beating Irvin not only on his own rural and small-town turf but also in the vast stretch of Chicago suburbs, where the Aurora mayor had been expected to do well.

If the numbers hold, it would represent a brutal repudiation by Illinois’ Republican voters of Irvin, his array of mainstream party endorsements and, most pointedly, his $50 million benefactor, Chicago hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin.

As the new polling suggests, Griffin’s designs on installing the mayor of Illinois’ second-largest city in the Executive Mansion may be on the verge of getting chewed up and spit out like wheat chaff by a Bible-quoting archconservative who has driven a combine for a living.

For Irvin, the results from the Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll suggest that his campaign may be losing steam at a crucial time. Irvin is now fending off not just TV ads from Bailey and rival candidate Jesse Sullivan, but also from the Democratic Governors Association, Pritzker and a dark money group airing its own critical ads.

Bailey, meanwhile, is in a position to capitalize on the poll’s findings as he embarks on an ambitious bus tour that he said in a Wednesday Facebook post would make stops in all of Illinois’ 102 counties during the next two weeks.

Our Tina Sfondeles and WBEZ’s Dave McKinney have more on the poll results here.

More news you need

Subscription Offer Support civic-minded, independent journalism by signing up for a Chicago Sun-Times digital subscription. Click here to learn more.

A bright one

When artist Beth Swanson got the go-ahead last year to create a mural in the South Loop, she decided it would be a piece created by women for women.

She searched on Instagram and found the artists — Julie Hernandez, Kristine Campbell and Fantasía Ariel —she wanted to help bring to life her vision: a mural representing the strength of women.

They worked for three weeks, each producing a portion of the mural at a shopping and residential complex at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Artists Beth Swanson, Julie Hernandez, Kristine Campbell and Fantasía Ariel collaborated to create this mural last year at 150 W. Roosevelt Rd. in the South Loop, celebrating women. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

The women worked together only at times. But Campbell, 37, from Logan Square, says she loved how their individual styles came together.

“We needed to all be different in order to create this beautiful piece,” Campbell says.

The mural features an image of a Black woman, smiling, her eyes closed, painted by Ariel, 27.

“I wanted a striking portrait,” Swanson says of Ariel’s contribution. “I wanted that feeling of depth and reverence, but I didn’t want it to feel too heavy, either.”

Nicky Andrewshas more on the mural here.

For more stories about Chicago’s street art, try our weekly Murals & Mosaics newsletter.

From the press box

Your daily question ☕

What is your favorite summertime Chicago festival? Tell us why.

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday we asked you: Which Harold’s Chicken is the best?

Here’s what some of you said…

“The one under the L on Wabash — because the sauce is banging.” —Maurice Moore

“The one on 57th and Ashland. Twenty minutes cooked to order. Nothing fresher out there.” — Chardae T. Giles

“79th on Cottage Grove. Nice, juicy and greasy.” —Felix Onasys

“Don’t t nobody want long lines at they fav. Bye 👋🏽” —Sarah JL

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition. Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

