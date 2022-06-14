Afternoon Edition: June 14, 2022

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be sunny and hot, with a high near 98 degrees and heat index values as high as 105. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 80. An excessive heat warning is in place through tomorrow, which is also expected to be sunny and hot with a high near 97.

Chicago police officials, facing a surge in carjackings in recent years, are hoping to acquire new helicopters, possibly with the help of donations, to help track stolen vehicles and conduct other types of aerial missions.

A police source said the city has earmarked about $12 million to buy two new helicopters, but no contracts have been signed.

“We anticipate, or hope, to replace our helicopters,” Eric Carter, the first deputy police superintendent, said in an interview.

Carter said “several philanthropists have stepped up and inquired what the needs were as well as the cost. It would be a phased transition if we are successful in acquiring the helicopters through philanthropists and donations — or government funds.”

He wouldn’t elaborate.

The department has two Bell helicopters, one built in 1994 and the other in 2006. Though Carter spoke of replacing them, a former city official said the police department would be better off creating a fleet of at least four helicopters, including the two old ones.

The city’s police helicopters are serviced at Gary/Chicago International Airport in northwest Indiana. In May 2020, the city signed a $4.7 million, five-year maintenance contract with Gary Jet Center Inc. The police department pays for the maintenance with money that officers seize in drug cases.

The possible timetable for getting new police helicopters is unclear. One source said it could happen as early as the end of this year. Another said it would take at least a year and a half.

The need for more helicopters has been considered by all three police superintendents who’ve served under Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the sources said.

Frank Mainhas more on CPD’s push for more helicopters here.

At first glance, Pan de Vida Fresh Market may seem like a typical grocery.

There are some local touches, given its location in Little Village. There are Talavera-inspired ceramics. And in the back, a colorful mural features a dove and cacti.

But the produce, tastefully displayed in farmers-market-style crates, isn’t for sale, because Pan de Vida isn’t a grocery store. It’s a food pantry. Shoppers won’t have to pay a cent, not even for the flowers. Yes, they have flowers.

Pan de Vida has operated out of Little Village for a dozen years. Previously, it was run by volunteers out of the basement of the New Life Community Church.

An employee stocks some of the canned spaghetti sauce at Pan de Vida Fresh Market in Little Village last Wednesday Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

During the pandemic, the nonprofit New Life Centers became involved, and Pan de Vida went from feeding dozens every week to nearly 10,000, giving away boxes of food, twice a week, drive-thru style, said Matt DeMateo, executive director of New Life Centers.

Pan de Vida’s new, dedicated space, in a two-story building at 2701 S. Lawndale Ave., opened today. The second floor will become an area where social workers can connect clients with resources. There will be computers there, too, for children to learn digital skills.

The pantry will operate five days a week: 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

“It’s going to be like a supermarket,” said Margarita Marquez, a Pan de Vida client who was given a tour. “You’re going to see what it is that you really need. Before, what they had is what you took.”

Michael Loriahas more on the community endeavor here.

Yesterday we asked you: What’s your favorite way to stay cool on an especially hot summer day?

Here’s what some of you said…

“I bought a snow cone maker on Amazon and sugar-free syrup on eBay. I’m eating snow cones all summer long! Yum!” —Ruben Santos Claveria

“Open water swimming!” —Erika Hoffmann

“I’m making a big pot of agua de jamaica, or hibiscus tea, and it’ll stay sweet and chilled in the fridge. There’s nothing like an ice-cold tea on a hot day.” —Estela Balderas

“The library is great. Air conditioning and thousands of books can’t be beat.” —Howard Moore

“I paid for a membership at the pool across the street, and, as a retiree, I can go there during the day when many are at work.” — Mary Jane Tala

“We either go for ice cream and people watch., or on really hot days., we go for Halo-Halo., and take a stroll. Halo-Halo is my favorite!” —Mike Ward

“In my air-conditioned apartment and eating a pint of ice cream.” —Sharon Bartley

“Jumping in the pool and listening to some tunes while floating with a beer close at hand.” — Nick Vitone

“Italian ice from Mario’s on Taylor Street.” —Maria LaMothe

“Jump in the lake!” —Jill Twery

Thanks for reading the Chicago Afternoon Edition.


