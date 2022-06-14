The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Business News Metro/State

Caterpillar pulls up headquarters stakes, heads for Texas

The manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has been based in Deerfield since 2017 but has long been identified with Peoria.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Caterpillar pulls up headquarters stakes, heads for Texas
Caterpillar earth moving equipment is displayed at Patten Industries on April 24, 2006 in Elmhurst, Illinois.&nbsp;

Caterpillar, a maker of construction and mining equipment, has called Illinois home since its founding in Peoria in 1925.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

In a blow to the prestige of the Illinois economy, Caterpillar said Tuesday it is moving its headquarters from Deerfield to Irving, Texas.

The maker of construction and mining equipment has called Illinois home since its founding in Peoria in 1925. Its headquarters remained there until 2017 when it moved to Deerfield. The company said it will start transitioning employees to Texas this year.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a brief news announcement.

Caterpillar said Illinois will continue to have its largest concentration of employees. It has more than 107,000 employees worldwide.

The company said it has had operations in Texas since the 1960s.

Its announcement comes almost six weeks after another marquee name in Chicago-area business, Boeing, said it was moving its headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia, although it said many corporate workers would remain here.

Next Up In News
Video shows officer fatally shooting hatchet-wielding man in Naperville
John Cuneo, Chicago writer and producer, dead at 58
More helicopters eyed as a tool for Chicago police to fight carjackings, other crimes
Stay cool, drink water, extreme heat today, Wednesday will climb into high 90s and can be deadly: city leaders
Supercell thunderstorm rips through Chicago with 90 mph gusts, tearing roof from building
14-year-old girl grazed in Grand Crossing shooting
The Latest
MLS announced it will enter a 10-year streaming agreement with Apple.
Sports Media
MLS, Apple enter 10-year streaming partnership
The deal is Apple’s second venture into streaming professional sports. In April, it began airing “Friday Night Baseball,” an exclusive weekly doubleheader of Major League Baseball games.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
A still image taken from the officer’s body-worn camera video of a man with a hatchet who charged a Naperville police office.
Suburban Chicago
Video shows officer fatally shooting hatchet-wielding man in Naperville
The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on in April in Las Vegas. The group says they are taking time to focus on solo projects.
Music
BTS plan for solo projects is not a hiatus, record label says
A statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, said they’ll still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually.
By Associated Press
 
A Russian court extended the&nbsp;pretrial detention for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner until at least July 2, according to TASS, a Russian state media service.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended to July
It is the second time in a month that Griner’s custody has been extended. On May 13, a judge denied a request for her to be placed in home detention.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Daniil Medvedev and other Russian players will be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open.
Tennis
U.S. Open will let Russian and Belarussian players compete
U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr said the USTA Board had a “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 