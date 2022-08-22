Highland Park readies for the school year, an unusual way to combat theft and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 62. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 82.

Top story

When the first shots were fired at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, Dana Ruder Ring remembers barking orders like a drill sergeant, guiding her young children to safety.

“I was screaming, ‘Eyes straight, eyes down, eyes straight,’ ” Ruder Ring said, not noticing that a bullet fragment had hit her foot. “I was so nervous that, if they saw what was happening around us, any more than just focusing on what I was telling them to do immediately, that any added delay would mean the worst for us.”

She and her husband Greg got their 8-year-old twins Jackson and Zoe and 4-year-old daughter Millie safely home.

But they couldn’t protect them from what they saw and heard when a gunman fired two bursts of semi-automatic gunfire from a rooftop, killing seven people and wounding 48, including eight children.

The twins still have panic attacks, Ruder Ring said. About a week or so ago, her son suddenly said, “I am so scared right now, I don’t know why ... I haven’t felt this scared since we were at the parade.”

Like many parents in Highland Park and the surrounding area traumatized by the shooting, Ruder Ring worries how she and her children can return to the normal life of school days.

“It’s strange to even think about getting prepared for a school year, realizing that this sort of thing doesn’t ever necessarily leave you or stop affecting you by a certain date,” she said.

Starting Wednesday, Ruder Ring’s twins will be going to Braeside Elementary School, the same school and the same grade as their friend Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old who was shot in the abdomen at the parade and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Read Sophie Sherry’s full story here.

More news you need

A bright one

When new students step off the Red Line to make their way to Loyola University Chicago’s Rogers Park campus, they’ll be greeted with a reminder of the school’s most recognizable figure.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated her 103rd birthday on Sunday with a clout-heavy bash and a dedication at the Loyola Red Line plaza, which was renamed in her honor. The area is now marked by a large sign as the “Home of the world famous Sister Jean.”

She greeted fans, accepted gifts and hobnobbed with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).

“She really kind of ascended kind of the craziness and the fun of March Madness and just was this icon for goodness,” Lightfoot said. “Sister Jean, I think, really awakened the spirit in the city.”

Sister Jean sits in front of the newly renamed Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM Plaza, which sits next to the Loyola Red Line station, during Sister Jean’s 103rd birthday celebration, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sister Jean first rose to fame during the Loyola men’s basketball team’s historic 2018 NCAA tournament run, when it smashed the odds and busted brackets en route to the Final Four. While she has long been a celebrity on campus, Sister Jean has more recently cemented herself as a widely known symbol of both the school and the city.

“We showed her the copy for the plaque,” said Jane Neufeld, who works in Loyola’s advancement office and used to head student development. “It said ‘national celebrity.’ She corrected us to say ‘world famous.’”

Mary Norkol has more from the celebration here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

How do you feel about the early start to the school year for Chicago Public Schools?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

On Friday, we asked you: What’s something Chicago does better than anywhere else? Here's what some of you said...

“Chicago does hot dogs and pizza better than any other place in the world!” — Todd Ekstrom

“Free cultural events for its people throughout the year. I’m a lifelong Chicagoan and lived in Boston for a few years before moving back here during the pandemic. The lack of great free things to go to organized by the cities of Boston/Cambridge/Somerville was mind boggling.” — Gordon Bentley

“By far and away Chicago is better than any other place in the world at: lakefront trails, parks, hot dogs, pizza and corrupt politicians.” —Gene Tenner

“Union labor.” — Bill Truty

