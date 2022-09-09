How UIC cost taxpayers $1.2M, Illinois pols funded by Juul and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 65. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high near 84. Sunday will be cloudy with showers likely, possible thunderstorms and a high near 70.

Over the past decade, the University of Illinois Chicago has leased storefronts in its University Village Maxwell Street to a private preschool.

Under Illinois law, the university is supposed to tell the Cook County assessor’s office about any new tenants. That’s to help ensure that tenants, like the University Village Montessori School, that lease and operate on government property get billed every year for property taxes — money that, in Chicago, largely goes to the Chicago Public Schools and city government.

But UIC officials repeatedly have failed to obey that law. So the preschool hasn’t been billed for hundreds of thousands in leasehold property taxes, a Chicago Sun-Times investigation has found.

Asked about the Sun-Times’ findings, the Cook County treasurer’s office — which sends out property tax bills — says the Montessori school should have to pay up, making good on property taxes going back to 2013 that it should have been billed for had UIC followed the law. That’s a bill that could top $839,000, according to the treasurer’s office.

Kiran Devani, who, with her husband Kashif Devani, owns the preschool, says it’s not her fault that Cook County officials never sent her any tax bills for more than six years, though their lease with the university says they’re responsible for the real estate taxes.

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi asked the university yesterday to provide its leases with the Montessori school, which his office says will owe a yet-to-be determined amount of back taxes.

Government bodies, such as UIC, are exempt from having to pay property taxes.

But their privately owned tenants are not. The assessor’s office is required to bill any business operating on government-owned property. That includes Navy Pier, O’Hare Airport, Midway Airport and public universities like UIC, which all lease space to stores, restaurants and other tenants.

Read the full Watchdogs report from Tim Novak and Lauren FitzPatrickhere.

A bright one

There is a comedic element to the work that Chicago artist Jeff Pak painted last July on a rail viaduct at Ravenswood and Bryn Mawr avenues.

The pink creature, a tiger, is shown uttering “야” in a text bubble. That’s Korean for “Hey!”

Pak, 34, says it’s a joke — and a nod to his mother and how often she yells at him.

Avondale artist Jeff Pak painted this pink tiger in July on a viaduct in Andersonville. Provided

The Chicago-born artist, whose parents are from South Korea, says the mural pays homage to his heritage, as Tigers are often found in stories of Korean folklore and history.

Pak says that after noticing how little Korean art can be found in museums, he’s worked to incorporate that culture into his work —while still creating art for his pure aesthetic pleasure.

“I’m just trying to make really dope and weird stuff,” says Pak, who completed the mural in a day. “That’s what brings me joy.”

Nicky Andrewshas more with Pak here.

From the press box

Your daily question☕

How would you describe a Bears tailgate at Soldier Field to someone who’s never been?

Send us an email at newsletters@suntimes.com and we might feature your answer in the next Afternoon Edition.

Yesterday, we asked you: What does democracy mean to you?

Here’s what some of you said...

“Freedom.” —Jackie Waldhier

“Free will.” —Bob Graves

“Two wolves and a lamb voting on what’s for dinner.” —Gene McDonald

