Bears predictions: Week 1 vs. 49ers

The Sun-Times’ experts offer their pick for the Bears’ season opener against the 49ers at Soldier Field:

Rick Morrissey

49ers, 24-13

San Francisco’s defense is not what you want to face when you’re trying to take a big leap as a quarterback in your second season. But that’s what Justin Fields is up against in the opener — that and some real weaknesses on the Bears’ offense. If he shows signs of progress with all that against him, it will be a win, though not in the standings.

Rick Telander

49ers, 27-21

Openers are always crapshoots, since a lot of good players have barely played in the preseason — and now there are only three preseason games. The Trey Lance-Fields faceoff is the clear focus. But somebody’s got a better team overall, and I’m saying it’s the 49ers.

Patrick Finley

49ers, 20-10

After the 49ers and Bears will play an ugly offensive game, kicker Robbie Gould, who last played for the Bears in 2015 — has it really been that long? — will ice the game with four minutes to play.

Jason Lieser

49ers, 22- 17

Even as they do their own restart by turning to Lance, the 49ers are ahead of the Bears and should be a playoff team. The Bears will need at least a couple of games to find their footing, and they open against an opponent that nearly went to the Super Bowl last season.

Laurence Holmes

49ers, 28-17

If the Bears can protect Fields, they can stay competitive, but that’s a big ask. The 49ers’ pass rush seems ideally suited to take advantage of an offensive line that is still under construction.

Mark Potash

49ers, 23-16

The Bears figure to show some spunk in Matt Eberflus’ debut — and maybe even a few surprises. But with the Bears’ offense in a formative stage, the 49ers’ defense — top 10 in points and yards last season — will make the difference.

