Afternoon Edition: Support for beloved skate park rehab ramps up

March 4 marks the city's 187th birthday and Casimir Pulaski Day. 🎂

What we do have below is reporting on community efforts to save a Logan Square skate park, the future of the Chicago Spire hole, this year's primary election and more community news you need to know this afternoon.

A park in need: When Caden Slovacek moved to Chicago from Colorado in 2021, he immediately looked for a skate park to keep up with his longtime hobby — and find community. When he went to Logan Boulevard Skate Park in Logan Square, Slovacek, 21, was surprised by what he saw. Parts of the wooden ramps were rotting. The metal lips of the ramps were pulled dangerously out of place. And then there was the pigeon poop all over the park.

Key quote: "The whole goal when you go to Logan — and falling is a part of skateboarding — is to never fall," said Logan Laurie, founder of Logan Square Skate, a group of local skaters and community organizers trying to renovate the park. These days, if you skate there, "you have to throw out your clothes," Laurie said.

Park rehab efforts: Logan Square Skate hopes to transform the park near Western Avenue and Logan Boulevard into a place where anyone can connect over their shared passion. Fans of the park say a full renovation is long overdue. The organization has raised $710,000 toward renovation efforts, well short of the estimated $2 million required to rehabilitate the park. If Logan Square Skate can secure the rest of its needed funding, the group hopes to break ground in the spring of next year. The group hired Los Angeles skate park design firm Spohn Ranch to devise the plans.

Will the park district step in?: "No park district funds have been committed to the project at this time," a Chicago Park District spokesperson told the Sun-Times. The park's location under the Kennedy Expressway means it falls under the Illinois Department of Transportation's jurisdiction — and any changes in park design must get IDOT approval. Spohn Ranch provided plans at the beginning of February, which are now in the hands of the city and IDOT. It's unclear when any action will be taken on the plans.

A rendering of the two towers called 400 Lake Shore Drive.

Construction has started on a pair of tapering, faceted towers designed by architecture firm Skidmore Owings & Merrill.

: Construction has started on a pair of tapering, faceted towers designed by architecture firm Skidmore Owings & Merrill. Cook County state’s attorney race : Conservative donors in finance are supplying six-figure political donations to Cook County state’s attorney candidate Eileen O’Neill Burke, helping her open a gaping lead in fundraising over Clayton Harris III for the March 19 Democratic primary.

: Conservative donors in finance are supplying six-figure political donations to Cook County state’s attorney candidate Eileen O’Neill Burke, helping her open a gaping lead in fundraising over Clayton Harris III for the March 19 Democratic primary. Trump stays on ballot : The U.S. Supreme Court ended efforts to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot in Illinois under the 14th Amendment with its reversal Monday of a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court.

: The U.S. Supreme Court ended efforts to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot in Illinois under the 14th Amendment with its reversal Monday of a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court. Dr. John Phair remembered : The father of musician Liz Phair, Dr. Phair was a professor and leading AIDS researcher who advocated for the compassionate care of patients. He died Feb. 19 at age 89.

: The father of musician Liz Phair, Dr. Phair was a professor and leading AIDS researcher who advocated for the compassionate care of patients. He died Feb. 19 at age 89. Tornado drill set for Wednesday : City agencies are urging Chicagoans to participate in a statewide tornado drill at 11 a.m. Wednesday, part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Joffrey's 69th season and its fourth at the Lyric Opera House will feature productions "Atonement," "Alice in Wonderland" and more.

ELECTIONS 2024

A voter receives a sticker that reads, “I voted!” after casting her ballot at the Loop supersite Feb. 15, the first day of early voting in Chicago in the presidential primary election. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Early voting sites opened Monday morning in each of the city's 50 wards. Before you cast your vote, we've got some tools to help you this year.



Scenes from Sunday's 24th annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children's Charities programs.

The Polar Plunge into Lake Michigan is usually an annual demonstration of true grit for Chicagoans.

And while outdoor temperatures rose to the low 60s for Sunday's plunge, participants said the 37-degree water made it a shivery experience.

"At first it was cold, and then you get in, and it's still cold," said Oscar Gutierrez, who wore an inflatable dinosaur. "But it was totally worth it."

Over 5,000 people took a dip for the yearly benefit for Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities programs. Organizers said it was the largest turnout in the event's 24-year history, raising $1.9 million.

Some longtime participants said it was one of the warmest plunges in the event's history.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, in his first plunge, collapsed into his son Owen's arms and the incoming waves, without completely going underwater. The cast of TV's "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." ran into the water. Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) fully committed and fell backward into a wave.

Else Kelly, a drummer with the Shannon Rovers who has taken the plunge for the last 17 years, said the warm weather made for an enjoyable day, but it was not as challenging as in years past.

"It's not a true Polar Plunge if they're not breaking ice off the shoreline," Kelly said.

