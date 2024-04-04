The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 5, 2024
Afternoon Edition

Afternoon Edition: Inside the Chicago court fight on Black hair care

Plus: Local students survive Taiwan earthquake, who’s traveling to catch Monday’s eclipse and more.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE Afternoon Edition: Inside the Chicago court fight on Black hair care
LaQuana Johnson wears pink protective gloves as she applies hair relaxer on a client who sits in front of a mirror at Elite Hair Therapy in Chicago.

LaQuana Johnson, a cosmetologist and owner of Elite Hair Therapy LLC, applies hair relaxer on her client’s hair at Elite Hair Therapy in Bronzeville.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today's newsletter, we're focusing on a story from my colleagues Andy Grimm and Natalie Y. Moore about the court fight over the safety of hair relaxers. 

Studies show that women who regularly use these products have a higher risk of getting certain cancers, but the hair care industry maintains its products are safe.

Below, we break down some key points from this deeply reported piece. 

Plus, we've got reporting on local students surviving an earthquake in Taiwan, Chicago-area residents traveling to catch Monday's eclipse and more. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Inside the court fight over the safety of hair relaxers and Black hair care

Reporting by Andy Grimm and Natalie Y. Moore | WBEZ

Lawsuits target relaxers: In October 2022, the first of several thousand women filed a lawsuit at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in the Loop claiming that chemicals in hair relaxer products she used caused her cancer. Near-identical lawsuits began piling up in state and federal courts across the U.S. The federal cases — now counting 8,500 plaintiffs, with more added every week — were consolidated last year in front of a single federal judge in Chicago. Dozens of cases have been filed in Cook County, and dozens more are in front of judges in local jurisdictions across the country.

Chicago playing central role: Through the 1990s, Chicago was the epicenter of the Black-owned, Black hair product industry. Homegrown companies including Soft Sheen, Johnson Products and Namaste Laboratories built brands that were Black household names. Sales and mergers have seen multinational corporations take over brands that dominate the market. But the wave of litigation has meant Chicago is again playing a central role in the fate of the industry.

More plaintiffs to come: Nine of 10 Black women have used hair relaxer products at some point, many using them regularly for a decade or longer. The litigation could continue for decades, as conditions that have been associated with the products — uterine cancer, fibroids and other illnesses — might not appear for years.

What research shows: The litigation in 2022 began weeks after a National Institutes of Health study found that women who regularly used hair relaxers developed uterine cancer at more than twice the rate of women who did not. Previous studies on relaxer use and chemicals — which commonly contain chemicals such as formaldehyde, phthalates and parabens — have shown higher rates of breast and ovarian cancer, a higher incidence of fibroids and more aggressive tumor growth.

For more on hair relaxers, the litigation and people impacted, head here or click the button below.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Jackson Park Cherry Blossoms

Cherry blossom trees bloom in Jackson Park, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Ashlee Rezin /Sun-Times file

  • Waiting on cherry blossoms: Cherry blossom trees in the Chicago area could bloom in the next few weeks if, once the current cold front passes, there is sustained warm weather throughout the weekend and next week, experts say. Usually, the peak bloom period happens in late April or early May, lasting one to two weeks.
  • Will your plants endure?: Chicago gardeners who’ve seen flowers emerge early because of the warm weather don't need to worry about the recent drop in temperatures. It's the surprise drops in the 20-degree range you should worry about, experts say.
  • Students uninjured after Taiwan earthquake: A group of St. Ignatius College Prep high school students studying in Taiwan is safe after a devastating earthquake struck Wednesday, the school says.
  • Chicago Public Media layoffs: The parent company of WBEZ and the Sun-Times announced layoffs at both organizations Wednesday, 14 in total. The company also said that WBEZ’s podcasting unit will be scaled back dramatically and Vocalo will discontinue its radio programming by May 1.
  • Gala to support migrant housing: Advocates on Saturday will host "Bienvenidos A Casa," a gala to raise money for safe housing for migrants amid shelter evictions.
  • Goodman Theatre’s next season: Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee's "Inherit the Wind," the Broadway staging of the "Color Purple" musical, Harold Pinter's "Betrayal" and four world or Chicago premiere productions are among the lineup for the Goodman Theatre's 2024-25 season.
  • Celebrating House Music: Tony Touch, ANANÉ, Ash Lauryn and Karizma will headline the 2024 Chicago House Music Festival, the city announced. The free, four-day festival and conference kicking off May 30, culminates on June 2 with a daylong music celebration at the Pritzker Pavilion.

OUR CITY IN COLOR 🎨

This Pilsen mural was done by Humboldt Park artist Raul "Rawooh" Ramirez.

This Pilsen mural was done by Humboldt Park artist Raul “Rawooh” Ramirez.

Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

Stars on her cheek, the woman in this Pilsen mural is all Chicago

Reporting by Sun-Times staff

Some people have stars in their eyes. The woman featured in a Pilsen mural, created by Humboldt Park artist Raul "Rawooh" Ramirez, has stars on her cheek.

Ramirez put them there as a nod to Chicago's iconic city flag, which includes four red stars nestled between two baby-blue strips against a white backdrop.

"I wanted something Chicago-based," he says. "I did something I like doing — female portraits. But the hair flows onto some abstract city skyline, the Chicago city skyline."

Ramirez, who grew up in Hermosa, created the piece in late 2021 along Paulina Street near Cullerton Street. While the face is to the left on the exterior wall of the two-story residential building, toward the right, there's "an abstract element on the edge," he says.

"The very right corner is an image of a marker, so it’s almost like she’s being drawn in real-time by the marker."

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Lorey Sanchez, left, Reyes Sanchez and Lorena Perez, stand outside their home in North Riverside. The family plans to travel south to experience the solar eclipse.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago-area solar eclipse hunters plan trek south to take in totality: ‘You have to experience it’

Reporting by Kade Heather

Seven years ago, Reyes Sanchez stood with his girlfriend in downtown Carbondale, amazed by a solar eclipse turning day into night in a matter of seconds.

He was equally astonished to learn that day about another solar eclipse that would pass the exact same area in southern Illinois on Monday.

"We kind of joked about it, like we’ll end up together and we’ll come back again, and probably we’ll have kids by that time," Sanchez said, "... and now it’s happening."

Sanchez, his wife and their 3-year-old daughter, along with his brother’s family will leave their home in Riverside about 4 a.m. Monday to drive to Carbondale, take in the eclipse, then drive home.

Around 100,000 to 200,000 people are expected to converge in southern Illinois for the phenomenon, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The eclipse’s path of totality, where the moon aligns perfectly with the sun and casts a shadow over Earth, will traverse about a quarter of the state, entering southern Illinois just after noon. Totality will begin about 2 p.m. and last about four minutes in Carbondale — in the crossroads of this year’s eclipse and the one in 2017.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Where do you plan to watch the solar eclipse on Monday?

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition. 
Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price
Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore
Copy editor: Angie Myers

Next Up In News
Arab American community in Chicago says data from new racial category could help address disparities
Dolton man, 18, charged in Chatham fatal shooting
What’s that lean, green, pedal-powered machine on Chicago streets? And who’s inside it?
Sean Tyler proved his innocence, but the trauma of wrongful murder conviction has become its own sentence
TMJ horrors include chronic pain, metal jaws, futile treatments
Serious injuries force Lake County canine officer Dax to retire after storied 9-year career
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_513.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom crushed as I wash my hands of jailbird brother
The man’s stealing and drug use is too much for a family reeling from the death of a child.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Chris Vela of Nevada carries a Biden-Harris flag as supporters of Joe Biden hold American and Mexican flags while preparing to hold a car parade to celebrate the outcome of Tuesday’s election on November 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Columnists
There’s a lot to love about America. Democrats should embrace that.
The Republican Party has traded patriotism and uplift for an apocalyptic cult. Democrats have an opportunity here, if they can seize it.
By Mona Charen
 
Woman sleeping in bed at night
Well
Sleep positions may matter when it comes to back, neck pain and overall good night’s rest
There’s not much research to indicate one “best” position for sleeping, one expert says. You should leave it up to your sleeping body to decide.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
Anytime Harriet (Lucy Boynton) hears a song she shared with her late boyfriend, she time-travels back to that moment in "The Greatest Hits."
Movies and TV
‘The Greatest Hits': Music turns on the time travel in charming love story
Story of a woman torn between two lovers — one of them dead — lands in just the right place.
By Richard Roeper
 
A medical scan of Lisa Schmidt, who has been treated for TMJ disorders for decades, shows how both of her jaw joints were replaced with artificial implants. Additional implants near her chin were part of her overall treatment.
The Watchdogs
TMJ horrors include chronic pain, metal jaws, futile treatments
Temporomandibular joint disorders are misunderstood, under-researched and ineffectively treated. “I feel like Mr. Potato Head,” says one patient who’s had at least 24 TMJ-related surgeries.
By Brett Kelman | KFF Health News and Anna Werner | CBS News
 