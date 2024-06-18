Afternoon Edition: City watchdog urges mayor to do more about police extremism

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

In today’s newsletter, we’re taking a look at a recent letter that the office of the city’s inspector general sent to Mayor Brandon Johnson about extremism in the ranks of the Chicago Police Department.

The city watchdog said that efforts to address this issue have fallen short of Johnson’s promises when he was on the campaign trail.

Plus we’ve got reporting on Colombia’s handling of Venezuelan migrants compared to Chicago’s, Chief Keef’s return to a suburban Chicago stage and more community news you need to know below. 👇

📝 Editor’s note: There will be no Wednesday Afternoon Edition. Instead, you will get a Special Edition Juneteenth newsletter in your inbox around 10 a.m. Thanks for reading.

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by Tom Schuba and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ

A warning and call to action: Chicago’s watchdog agency recently warned Mayor Brandon Johnson that efforts to root out extremism among cops have “fallen short” of his campaign promise to fire officers with ties to the far right. The harsh criticism, sent in April, called for a coordinated response to “an issue of profound importance and pressing public concern.”

Key details: Chicago cops have been tied to a range of far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, Three Percenters and Ku Klux Klan, the city’s deputy inspector general for public safety wrote on April 25. “Any ongoing mishandling of the matter puts the police department’s public legitimacy at critical risk, the letter says.

Key context: The letter came just a week before the police department announced that eight officers linked to the Oath Keepers wouldn’t be disciplined, even though six of them acknowledged signing up for the anti-government militia. It was the second time internal investigators closed a probe into officers’ ties to the Oath Keepers without finding any wrongdoing.

Review ongoing: City Inspector General Deborah Witzburg has said her office is reviewing the findings of the latest investigation, launched after the Chicago Sun-Times, WBEZ and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project reported on the misconduct records of cops tied to the Oath Keepers and detailed the police department’s apparent tolerance for extremism.

Recommendation for mayor: The letter urged Johnson to convene a task force “to plan for and implement a comprehensive, whole-of-government approach to preventing, identifying and eliminating extremist and anti-government activities and associations within CPD.”

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Chief Keef performs Sunday at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash music festival at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

SUN-TIMES + WBEZ SPECIAL REPORT

Asneidis Vega stands near her home in Bogotá in April. The only jobs Vega and her family have found in Colombia are poorly paid, but her kids are no longer hungry, as they were in Venezuela. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reporting by Chip Mitchell | WBEZ

Over the last two years, Chicago has struggled to care for migrants arriving from the Southern border. The majority, about 30,000, are from Venezuela.

But the number of Venezuelans in Chicago hardly compares to the number who have migrated in the last decade to neighboring Colombia. Bogotá, the capital, alone has received more than 600,000 migrants.

This spring, WBEZ reporter Chip Mitchell and Sun-Times photojournalist Anthony Vazquez flew to Colombia to see how it has handled its Venezuelan influx.

Initially embraced: Through his reporting, Mitchell found that Colombia initially rolled out the welcome mat, and by many measures, absorbed new migrants with little harm and many benefits. Nearly 1.9 million Venezuelans gained paths to formal employment and Colombia’s education and health care.

Approach shifts: But more recently, Colombia’s migrant integration has begun to falter due to the indifference of a new president, waning interest among international donors and a wave of xenophobia rippling through the public. The reality has kept many Venezuelans at the margins of Colombian society.

Impact on Colombia’s economy: About two-thirds of the 2.9 million Venezuelan migrants in Colombia have received the country’s temporary protection permit, a path to formal jobs, health care, pensions, education and the financial system. An International Monetary Fund study stated that integrating Venezuelan migrants into the formal labor market could expand Colombia’s GDP almost 4% by 2030.

The local angle: In Chicago, advocates for migrants say migrants could help revitalize depopulated neighborhoods and schools. Migrant students have already helped reverse the school system’s enrollment decline. New arrivals, if allowed, could also mitigate local labor shortages.

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

Each New Yorker caption contest starts with a single-panel cartoon without a caption. Lawrence Wood, a Chicagoan, is the contest’s most frequently appearing credit. Joe Dator

Reporting by Graham Meyer

As with some magazines that subscribers might guiltily read not just for the articles, many readers of The New Yorker head straight for the cartoons. Especially the page in the back of each issue featuring the cartoon caption contest.

Each contest starts with a single-panel cartoon without a caption. Thousands of readers suggest captions. The following week, three become finalists, with the name and hometown of each appearing in print. And then one wins.

The contest’s most frequently appearing credit, as a winner and finalist, is “Lawrence Wood, Chicago, Ill.,” written in italics under the image and the lauded captions.

Wood, a public interest lawyer, has won the contest eight times and reached the finals seven more. His success inspired his new book “Your Caption Has Been Selected: More Than Anyone Could Possibly Want to Know About The New Yorker Cartoon Caption Contest” (St. Martin’s Press, $33).

READ MORE

Editor: Satchel Price

Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore

Copy editor: Angie Myers