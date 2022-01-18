 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Catch ‘22: Bears casting wide nets for big fish

Nine days after firing general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, the Bears have 14 reported candidates for the GM job and 10 or more candidates for the head coaching job.

By Mark Potash
Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf (in 2016 as the Packers director of football operations) was the Browns assistant general manager in 2018-19.
Former Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf, a candidate for the Bears’ general manager job, lost out to Brian Gutekunst for the Packers GM job in 2018.
Evan Siqgle/AP Photos

When the Bears hired consultant Ernie Accorsi to head their search for a general manger to replace Phil Emery in 2015, they interviewed four candidates. With Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian heading the search to replace Ryan Pace, they already have interviewed seven candidates — with two scheduled for Tuesday and at least six more on deck.

That might be a byproduct of Zoom rather than the personal style of Accorsi and Polian. But either way, the Bears’ searches for a GM and head coach to replace Pace and Matt Nagy are notable for two things: the number of candidates, and the number of candidates drawing interest from other teams.

Nine days into the search, here are the GM candidates the Bears have interviewed with their search committee consisting of Polian, chairman George McCaskey, team president Ted Phillips, vice president of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell; and senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade:

  • Glenn Cook, Browns vice president of player personnel.

  • Champ Kelly, Bearse assistant director of player personnel.

  • Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of football operations.

  • Jeff Ireland, Saints assistant GM and former Dolphins GM.

  • Monti Ossenfort, Titans director of player personnel.

  • Joe Schoen, Bills assistant GM.

  • Eliot Wolf, Patriots scouting consultant.

  • Morocco Brown, Colts college scouting director.

The Bears are scheduled to interview Wolf and Brown on Tuesday. Wolf, 39, is the son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf. He spent 14 years with the Packers, rising to director of football operations, but left after losing out on the GM job to Brian Gutekunst in an upset. Wolf was the assistant GM with the Browns in 2018-19 before joining the Patriots in 2020.

Brown, 45, was the Bears’ assistant director of pro personnel under Bobby DePaul from 2001-07, when the Bears made three playoff appearances (2001, 2005, 2006) — but started his career as a scouting intern for the Colts when Polian was the GM. The Colts’ success in the draft in his five seasons a college scouting director — including Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard, Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman — has thrust him into GM consideration.

The Bears are reported to have an interest in interviewing six others: Omar Khan, Steelers’ vice president of football and business administration; Reggie McKenzie, former Raiders GM; Ran Carthon, 49ers director of player personnel; Joe Hortiz, Ravens director of player personnel; JoJo Wooden, Chargers director of player personnel; and Ryan Poles, Chiefs executive director of player personnel.

The Bears also have interviewed six candidates for head coach, with four other candidates scheduled to interview. Those who they already have interviewed are:

  • Doug Pederson, former Eagles head coach.

  • Brian Flores, former Dolphins head coach.

  • Nathaniel Hackett, Packers offensive coordinator.

  • Jim Caldwell, former Colts and Lions head coach.

  • Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator.

  • Matt Eberflus, Colts defensive coordinator.

The Bears also are expected to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The Bears are planning on first a hiring a GM, who presumably will hire the head coach. But their current list of coaching candidates is impressive on paper. It includes six former head coaches, including three who have taken teams to the Super Bowl (Pederson, Caldwell and Quinn). It also includes hot coordinators other teams are looking at (Daboll, Leftwich, Bowles, Hackett and Eberflus).

Next Up In Bears

The Latest

Teen boy among 2 shot in West Pullman

A teenage boy was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, Merritt said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Marv Levy: Bears couldn’t have picked a better consultant than Bill Polian

The former Bills head coach said his hometown team — he grew up at the corner of 71st Street and Stony Island Avenue on the South Side — is in good hands.

By Patrick Finley

Questions remain after newborn is found dead in a duffle bag in the snow at unstaffed firehouse on Near North Side

Crews at the facility were busy filling air tanks at other firehouses that morning and didn’t discover the infant until around 5 a.m. when they went outside to shovel snow.

By David Struett

Lightfoot escalates war of words with former watchdog she inherited, then pushed out

The mayor criticized Joe Ferguson’s surprise decision to write a letter to senators considering the appointment of former Mayor Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan emphatically stating that there is no evidence that Emanuel covered up the police shooting of Laquan McDonald.

By Fran Spielman

Lightfoot back in action — with a mask — one week after COVID-19 diagnosis

The mayor said COVID-19 "kind of felt like a cold — a bad cold." Lightfoot said she "luckily recovered quickly" and feels strong enough to attend the annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.

By Fran Spielman

Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Ice fishing nearly everywhere; smattering of perch fishing

Ice fishing, no surprise, is nearly everywhere in the Chicago area and leads this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

By Dale Bowman