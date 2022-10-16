The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Analyzing the Bears through 6 games

One-third of the way through the 18-week season — the Bears play 17 games and have one bye — Sun-Times reporter Patrick Finley issues a report card:

By  Patrick Finley
   
What is Matt Eberflus’ grade through 6 games?

C. As expected— and demanded by his H.I.T.S. system — Eberflus coaches a team that plays hard on every snap.They’ve yet to fracture despite a disparity in performance between the defense, which is competent, and the offense, which is not. But the Bears’ main goal this season is to develop Fields into a franchise quarterback —and they’re stuck in the mud on that front.

Is Justin Fields getting better or worse?

The numbers say he’s getting worse. Fields is averaging fewer yards per game and has a lower passer rating this year than last season. His sack rate and interception rate are higher this year than last. The Bears, though, are treating this season as a 17-game test, and quarterback growth is rarely incremental. If Fields can figure it out — and if his coaches can find the best way to use him — those numbers can flip quickly.

What is one change the Bears must make offensively?

The Bears need to find a way to better protect Fields schematically. That means more screens and quick throws, play-action passes that get him moving and cut the field in half and — yes — handing the ball off on some obvious passing downs. The only thing worse for the franchise than Fields struggling is him sitting on the sideline, injured. They must find a way to get him to Week 17 intact.

What is the biggest problem facing the Bears overall?

The same problem facing them in March and August —and one that they’ll still have to deal with in November, December and January: they lack the offensive playmakers to properly evaluate Fields. Velus Jones’ fumbles aren’t making their decision to pass on drafting a receiver in Round 2 look any smarter.

What has been the best surprise?

This season is about finding players who can star on the next good Bears team. Running back Khalil Herbert has proven he can start in 2023 and beyond.

Whathas been the biggest disappointment?

Defensive end Robert Quinn has one sack after setting a franchise record with 18.5 last year. Quinn is one of the few valuable pieces the Bears could trade by the Nov. 1 deadline. They need him to show signs of life first.

What is your revised prediction of the Bears’ final record?

Still 6-11. If we’ve learned anything about the NFL this season, it’s that, short of a half-dozen teams, anyone can be mediocre in a given week.

