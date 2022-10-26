Ezekiel Elliott has knee sprain, misses practice

Ezekiel Elliott’s status for Sunday’s game against the Bears is in question after head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday that the Cowboys running back has a sprained right knee.

Elliott— who was hit in the knee Sunday — was set to work with the team’s rehab group during Wednesday’s practice, he said.

Elliott has run 109 times for 443 yards and four touchdowns, including a 15-carry, 57-yard performance that yielded two touchdowns in Sunday’s 24-6 win against the Lions.

He’d posted his best rushing game of the season a week earlier, running 13 times for 81 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Eagles.

Tony Pollard, who has shared carries in the Cowboys backfield, would see an increased workload with Elliott out. He’s been far more efficient than his more famous teammate this season. He’s averaging 5.6 yards per attempt this season, which is ninth-most among NFL running backs. Elliott averages 4.1.