Bears to sign former Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad

Matt Eberflus is bringing even more of his Colts defense to the Bears.

The team is signing former Indianapolis defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a two-year, $10 million contract, ESPN reported Friday. Muhammad, who turns 27 next week, had six sacks and started all 17 games last year under Eberflus, who was his Colts defensive coordinator from 2018-21.

He spent 2017 with the Saints, who drafted him in the sixth round. He started 25 games in four years with the Colts.

The Miami alum brings experience in Eberflus’ 4-3 scheme. The new Bears head coach brought more than half his defensive staff with him: defensive coordinator Alan Williams, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, defensive backs coach James Rowe and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet.