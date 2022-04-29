The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears draft Jaquan Brisker with 48th overall pick in Round 2

The Penn State safety is known for his aggressiveness against the run. He had 64 tackles and six tackles-for-loss last season.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
Jaquan Brisker (1) had six tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and seven pass break-ups for Penn State last season.

Barry Reeger/AP

The Bears selected Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

The 6-1, 206-pound Brisker, who started his college career at Lackawanna Community College in 2017-18, was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten player last season.

Brisker was known for his aggressiveness against the run as a strong safety in Penn State’s defense. He had 64 tackles, including six tackles-for-loss for the Nittany Lions last season. He also had seven pass break-ups and two interceptions. He was not penalized in his two seasons as a starter at Penn State (21 games).

Brisker figures to get an immediate opportunity to start alongside Eddie Jackson after Tashaun Gipson was not signed in free agency. The Bears’ other safeties are veteran special-teams ace DeAndre Houston-Carson, Dane Cruikshank (the former Titans safety signed in free agency) and Michael Joseph.

The Bears previously drafted Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second round (39th overall) Friday night.

