The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 15, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears LB Roquan Smith continues ‘hold-in’ as memo issues warning

The NFL Management Council sent an email to all teams warning that a man named Saint Omni was contacting teams on the player’s behalf, a source confirmed. Because he is not an NFLPA-certified agent, Omni is prohibited from negotiating contracts or trades.

By  Patrick Finley
 Updated  
SHARE Bears LB Roquan Smith continues ‘hold-in’ as memo issues warning
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith takes a selfie with fans in October.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

Roquan Smith’s “hold-in” took another bizarre turn Monday, when, sources confirmed, the NFL management council sent an email to all 32 teams saying that a man named Saint Omni was contacting clubs on behalf of the Bears linebacker.

Omni is not an NFLPA-certified agent. As such, he’s forbidden from negotiating contracts or exploring trade interest in a player.

The memo reiterated that Smith himself was the only person who could negotiate his own contract because he does not have a certified agent.

The memo reminded teams of tampering rules, too. No team is allowed to negotiate with a player under contract somewhere else — or his NFLPA-certified agent — without written permission from the player’s employer. The Bears have not granted that right.

A story in Complex last year identified Omni as director of football at LifeLine Financial Group. The story said he “helped” tackle Laremy Tunsil negotiate a contract with the Texans. Tunsil did not have an NFLPA-certified agent in 2020 when he was in the same situation Smith finds himself in now — looking for a contract entering his fifth season. Tunsil got $66 million over three years.

Smith wants around $100 million over five years. With contract talks stalled last week, he demanded a trade, releasing a statement accusing new Bears general manager Ryan Poles of negotiating in bad faith. Poles and his staff members were “focused on taking advantage of me,” Smith claimed, before hinting that chairman George McCaskey could settle the impasse.

The Bears took Smith off the PUP list the next day, after which he continued to skip practices.

For the first time, Smith wasn’t spotted on the sideline during Monday’s practice. He stood with his teammates during Saturday’s preseason game.

At least someone considers Smith one of the league’s best. He was named one of NFL’s top players by the NFL Network’s 12th annual poll of players. He made the list for the first time in his career. He checked in at No. 84 on the list Sunday night. Running back David Montgomery ranked 98th.

The list matters to players. Last year, Smith complained about not being on it.

“Honestly, deep down, you think about it — do you think I was a top 100 player this season? I’ll let you answer that,” Smith told the Sun-Times last year. “Most people that watch ball would know that as well.”

Injury report

Tight end Cole Kmet and running back David Montgomery returned to practice Monday but were limited in what they did. Wide receiver Velus Jones returned, too, though he wouldn’t say whether he planned to play in Thursday’s exhibition.

“I’m just, you know, making sure that I’m good,” he said. “That I’m staying on top of everything, my playbook, and so whenever my opportunity comes, it will.”

Jones brings the Bears’ receivers room closer to full strength, though Byron Pringle, David Moore and N’Keal Harry remain out. Tajae Sharpe was out Monday, too, after playing well Saturday.

Starting defensive tackle Justin Jones was also among the 15 players to miss practice. He played 16 snaps and served as captain Saturday.

Tight end James O’Shaugnessy and defensive end Mario Edwards returned to practice.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears need second-round picks to round into shape
It’s time for Justin Fields to show us something
Pocket rocket: Justin Fields learning to hang in there
Justin Fields’ breakthrough must come soon, and Bears could help him by providing sturdy defense
Bears giving Teven Jenkins snaps at guard
1st-and-10: Bears’ defense misses Roquan Smith, but ...
The Latest
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film “Rust” on the outskirts of Santa Fe.
Movies and TV
Alec Baldwin movie set shooting was an accident, medical investigator rules
Prosecutors have not yet decided if any charges will be filed in the case, saying they would review the latest reports and were awaiting cell phone data from Baldwin’s attorneys.
By Susan Montoya Bryan | Associated Press
 
Bears cornerback Kyler Murray returned to practice Monday.
Bears
Bears need second-round picks to round into shape
The growth of the team’s second-round picks is the fastest way for the rebuilding Bears to become relevant. With three exceptions, they’re the closest the Bears come to having a pedigree.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ali Borowsky, founder of Find Your Anchor boxes, puts together a box at a mental health equity event at Senn High School at 5900 N. Glenwood Ave. on the North Side, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Hundreds of boxes filled with mental health support, resources assembled for CPS students
The boxes include lists of mental health resources, statistics about suicide and handwritten messages.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Cook_County_Jail.jpg
Chicago
Man dies at Cook County Jail
Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m. Friday. He died at 1:01 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Singer-songwriter Cuco will become the first U.S.-born Ruido Fest headliner with his set on Friday night.
Music
Cypress Hill, Cuco bringing new vibe to Ruido Fest
Founded in 2015, the annual alternative Latin rock festival will feature nearly 50 bands performing on three stages.
By Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
 