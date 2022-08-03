Bears rookie Teven Jenkins misses 6th-straight practice

Teven Jenkins missed his sixth-straight practice, but Eberflus said the rookie tackle has been inside Halas Hall working with trainers because of an unspecified injury.

The coach repeated his stance that Jenkins was day-to-day, saying merely that he will “be back when he’s back.”

The former second-round pick, whose future with the team seems cloudy, practiced on Day 1 but hasn’t since.He was playing with the second team even before the Bears signed veteran tackle Riley Reiff on the eve of training camp.

Eberflus has talked about trying to develop “functional intelligence” with his team, but said that’s impossible when players aren’t on the field.

“Anybody that misses time on the grass, that’s not good,” Eberflus said. “It’s not good for the player, it’s not good for the team. That’s [not] just Teven; that’s everybody. So if you miss because of a soft-tissue injury or you’re gonna be out a few days or whatever that might be — a case-by-case basis— we need you on the grass.”