The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Gamblers don’t have much faith in the Bears

Some big-money bettors have more confidence in Justin Fields than Aaron Rodgers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Some big-money bettors like Justin Fields for NFL MVP. Aaron Rodgers — not so much.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP

The NFL season hasn’t started yet, but football wagering is already underway.

 Caesars Sportsbook offered up a few insights they’ve seen in early action.

The Bears have been in the betting mix — sort of. They (150/1) and the Texans (300/1) are the only team that have not received a wager of at least $1,000 to win the Super Bowl. Actually, the Bears lead the $1,000 bet category to finish with the league’s worst record.

So far, no one has bet more than $1,000 on Aaron Rodgers to win league MVP. Every other NFC North starter — including Justin Fields — has received at least on wager.

The Bills have gotten the most bets to finish the season 17-0 and have gotten the most action to win the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers (275/1) received the fourth-most money to finish with the NFL’s worst record, only behind the Seahawks (+650), Bears (+600) and Browns (50/1).

