Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Bears sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown to 1-year, $1.25 million extension: source

Brown can set career highs in the season finale against the Vikings.

By  Jason Lieser
   
The Bears agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million contract extension with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on Wednesday, a source said. It’s a modest bump from the $965,000 he made on a one-year deal this season.

St. Brown is fourth on the team with 20 catches and third with 320 yards receiving, plus one touchdown catch, and would match his career highs with one catch and eight yards against the Vikings on Sunday. The Bears also value his blocking and his thorough grasp of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system.

“He provides leadership,” coach Matt Eberflus said last week. “He does a really good job with the other players. He can play multiple positions. He’s a big target... He’s done a great job all year in terms of his leadership.”

It could be challenging for St. Brown, 26, to secure a significant role on the team next season as the Bears look to overhaul their wide receiver room. Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney are their top playmakers, and they’re likely to pursue a major addition in free agency or the draft.

