Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Vikings

Three big-picture takeaways from the Bears’ 19-13 loss to the NFC North rival Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field:

Dead last in division

Sunday’s loss to the Vikings put the 1-4 Bears in sole possession of last place in the NFC North. They’ve lost games against both two-win teams, the Packers and Lions. The good news: the Panthers, who owe the Bears their No. 1 2024 draft pick, also lost, remain winless and would get the top overall choice were the season to end today.

A better Bears defense

The Bears defense played by far their best game of the year, allowing 220 yards, a season-low for the Vikings, who were without star receiver Justin Jefferson. The Bears entered Sunday allowing 384.2 yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL. They also allowed the Vikings to convert on just two of 13 third downs, the Bears’ best performance of the year.

At least the Bears could run

With their top three tailbacks injured, the Bears split carries between D’Onta Foreman (15 carries, 65 yards) and Darrynton Evans (9 for 32). Receiver Velus Jones even took two handoffs, one for 17 yards and another for a loss of two.

They ran 36 times for 162 yards against the Vikings. Even with backups carrying the ball, the Bears’ success was similar to their previous two games, when they ran 31 times for 171 yards against the Broncos and 32 times for 178 yards against the Commanders.